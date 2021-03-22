International Business interest pursued at the F-35 Joint Program Office

Photo By Troy Lilly | Mehvish Khan, F-35 Contract Specialist, poses for a photograph outside of F-35 Joint...... read more read more Photo By Troy Lilly | Mehvish Khan, F-35 Contract Specialist, poses for a photograph outside of F-35 Joint Program Office headquarters in Arlington, Va. Khan works with the Foreign Military Sales team on contracts with international partners. The F-35 Joint Program Office is the Department of Defense's focal point for the 5th generation strike aircraft for the Navy, Air Force, Marines, and our allies. The F-35 is the premier multi-mission, 5th generation weapon system. Its ability to collect, analyze and share data is a force multiplier that enhances all assets in the battle-space: with stealth technology, advanced sensors, weapons capacity, and range. The F-35, which has been operational since July of 2015, is the most lethal, survivable, and interoperable fighter aircraft ever built. see less | View Image Page

ARLINGTON, Va. (March 22, 2021) -- Mehvish Khan accepted a Contract Specialist position at the F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office (JPO) in 2019 while embarking on her post-graduate life. The challenge of pursuing her Master's Degree at Georgetown University in Security Studies and supporting the JPO's Contracts Department's mission is indicative of the hard-charging individuals at the JPO.



The Lakewood, New York native, was attracted to the program's international business side after an internship at the U.S. Embassy in London. While working on their political-military affairs team, she learned the importance of allied nations and how to work closely with others to develop innovative ideas; precisely the experience Khan would need to hit the ground running at the JPO.



"When I arrived at the JPO, I supported modification contracts for the F-35 aircraft, working with the Engineering Team. It is interesting because you put ideas to paper, solidify them, and make those ideas come to life,” said Khan. “Your actions have real-world implications on the lives of our military. As part of the contracts team, you are part of the implementation and execution of ideas. You then see these capabilities delivered, and that is the rewarding part."



As Khan approached her second anniversary at the JPO, she realized that she had been given an opportunity to be a part of something bigger. She started seeking ways to support Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contracts for Israel and the Republic of Korea. Her energetic attitude and drive got her noticed and opened the door to a permanent FMS team position.



"I was drawn by the news of a possible new customer for the F-35, and I asked if I could support it on the contract side. Showing my interest allowed me to do something inspiring and support FMS full-time," said Khan. "You have to dive into everything and be curious here. The more immersed you are, the better you will be in the long run."



Being proactive is the key to success at the JPO, according to Khan.



Her advice to those starting their careers following college is to make your own way. "Do not be afraid to ask questions or ask for new opportunities; be the steward of your own career," Khan said.



Even though the JPO is divided into different Project Management Offices and Functional Teams, all those supporting F-35 warfighters agree: it is a full-team effort. "The mission doesn't work if everyone doesn't do their part," Khan added. The commitment to create an inclusive environment where we invite and encourage diverse perspectives, ideas, and people is essential for longevity. This inclusive approach allows us to remain competitive and innovative—now and in the future. "With diversity comes different perspectives and life experiences," said Khan. A variety of perspectives is vital to any organization. "When you get a group of unique human beings together from which to draw ideas, you are going to get the best final idea."



Khan's perspective and positivity are a model for both newcomers and seasoned members of the F-35 JPO.



For more information, visit www.jsf.mil.