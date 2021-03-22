Navy College Program Adds 11th Academic Institution to Navy College Program for Afloat Education

Courtesy Photo | OKINAWA, Japan (Feb. 4, 2021) Director of Navy College Office Okinawa, Marchello...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | OKINAWA, Japan (Feb. 4, 2021) Director of Navy College Office Okinawa, Marchello Delano, outlines available educational benefits such as Navy College Program for Afloat College Education (NCPACE) and Tuition Assistance to the Sailors and Marines of 3rd Medical Logistics Company at Camp Kinser on Feb. 4, 2021. NCPACE offers eligible Sailors assigned to sea duty type two and four Unit Identification Codes (UICs) with educational opportunities comparable to those available to shore duty personnel. see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla.—On Mar. 23, 2021, the Navy College Program announced it added Upper Iowa University (UIU) to the Navy College Program for Afloat College Education (NCPACE) program.



This is the first addition of a university with new degree programs for NCPACE since it became a standalone program in 2018.



In order to be part of the NCPACE program, academic institutions must offer stand-alone distance-learning courses (does not require the internet during the course; with the exception of a one-time download at the beginning and a one-time upload at the end of the term).



Sailors assigned to type two or four (seagoing) unit identification codes (UICs) can participate in NCPACE.



“Up until this point, we had 10 academic institutions offering 320 courses,” said Susan Sutter, the NCPACE program manager. “By adding UIU, we now have 387 courses we can offer Sailors.”

Sailors can begin their education journey with UIU or transfer in from current or previous academic institutions with UIU’s transferability policy.



“Their policy will accept 45 credits towards an associate degree and 90 credits, 78 lower level and 12 upper level, toward a bachelor’s degree from JST, CLEP, DSST and previous college,” said Sutter.



Additionally, UIU offers four degrees: an associate degree in liberal arts, an associate degree in business administration, a bachelor’s degree in social science, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration.



“Sailors can complete entire degrees through the NCPACE program or they may select one or more individual courses and then transfer the credits earned to their home school,” said Sutter.

Sutter also believes the program will be both convenient and suitable for Sailors on deployment or for those with little access to the internet. However, they do not need to be deployed to participate.



“UIU’s program is an NCPACE self-paced mail degree program,” said Sutter. “Registered Sailors will receive a link to download course materials, and they can send their course work via mail, email, or a combination of both.”



Terms start every month and have a term length of six months. Sailors will have the option to extend a term up to four additional months if necessary (fee may be waived with military documentation).



UIU’s Tuition Assistance (TA) and NCPACE undergraduate tuition is $250 per semester hour for active duty Sailors, reservists, National Guard service members, and their eligible spouses and dependents (with the Military Family Grant).



Sailors can learn more information about UIU by visiting https://www.uiu.edu/NCPACE.



