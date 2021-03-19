Lajes Field demonstrates strategic importance during BTF

Three B-2 Spirit stealth bomber aircraft from the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, currently supporting Bomber Task Force Europe missions, recently landed at Portuguese Air Base #4, Lajes Field, Azores, Portugal. The 65th Air Base Group at Lajes Field, in cooperation with Portugal, our long-standing NATO ally, supported the Airmen from the 509 BW while they facilitated hot-pit refueling of the B-2s and an engine-running crew change.

Joint operations, like air traffic control and base defense, showcase the high level of interoperability between the U.S. and Portugal. This interoperability strengthens the overall readiness of U.S. Air Forces in Europe, which improves the critical support it can provide to Air Force Global Strike Command during operations like Bomber Task Force.

As a fulcrum point of the Atlantic Air Bridge, Lajes Field is postured to provide the U.S. Department of Defense and allied nations a power projection platform for credible combat forces across Europe and Africa.

“The BTF deployment to Lajes Field reinforces the strategic importance and capability of this geographic location. This is the third time that Lajes Field has been called to support a BTF mission, and I am proud to say that Team Lajes has always responded flawlessly,” said Col Tammy Hinskton, 65th Air Base Group commander. “Our day-to-day combined operations with the Portuguese Air Force better prepare us to receive diverse missions, enhance our posture and add breadth to the air capabilities we provide to USAFE-AFAFRICA.”

