NY Army Guard Battalion gets new command sergeant major

Courtesy Photo | New York Army National Guard Command Sgt. Major Robert Ravert, receives an award after...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | New York Army National Guard Command Sgt. Major Robert Ravert, receives an award after turning over the job of senior enlisted leader of the 642nd Aviation Support Battalion to Command Sergeant Major Debora Mallet, during a change of responsibility ceremony conducted at the Patriot Way Armory in Rochester, N.Y. on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Ravert is retiring after serving as the battalion's top enlisted leader for the last three years. ( U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo.) see less | View Image Page

ROCHESTER, N.Y.- New York Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 642d Aviation Support Battalion welcomed a new command sergeant major during a change of responsibility ceremony March 20, 2021 at the Patriot Way Armory.



Command Sgt. Maj. Debora Mallet, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan and Syracuse resident, assumed responsibility of the battalion from Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Ravert.



“Today is more about showing appreciation to Command Sergeant Major Ravert for the outstanding job that he did and for the Battalion’s success under his leadership,” Mallet said.



“To the Soldiers, NCOs, warrant officers and officers- trust in me, as I will trust in you,” Mallet said, “together we will continue to move forward and be successful as a team.”



Ravert wished good luck to Mallet as she begins her responsibility as the command sergeant major of the 642d Aviation Support Battalion. He knows that the unit will be in good hands under her leadership, Ravert said.



Staff Sgt. Mathew Kratts, praised Ravert for investing his time in training and Soldier care.



“He is an honest guy. Anytime he would address the Soldiers, he always had a story to explain how we do things and why we do things. I think that is what made him have such a presence in the Battalion,” Kratts said, “He was a well-respected command sergeant major.”



Ravert, a 20-year New York City Firefighter, will now go on to retirement from the New York Army National Guard after nearly 30 years of collective military service.



Mallet previously served with the 427th Brigade Support Battalion in Syracuse, New York as the Senior Enlisted Advisor and the Battalion Command Sergeant Major. She also recently returned from a deployment in Kuwait with the 42d Infantry Division in support of Operation Spartan Shield – Task Force Spartan, as the Supple and Services Non-Commission Officer in Charge.



Mallet responded to New York City following the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks, where she led a team tasked with securing bridges and tunnels.



In 2008, she deployed to Afghanistan as part of the Combined Join Task Force Phoenix VII, in support of Operation Enduring Freedom with the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, services as the Support

Her awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal (4th Award), Army Commendation Medal (2nd Award), Army Achievement Medal (8th Award), Army Good Conduct Medal (3rd Award), Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal (7th Award), National Defense Service Medal (2nd Award), Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon with the Numeral 5 Device, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (3rd Award), Armed Forces Reserve Medal with 10-year Device-Bronze Hourglass and “M” Aperture, and the NATO Medal.

The 642d Aviation Support Battalion history and lineage originates from various elements of the battalions of the 142d Aviation Regiment.



The numerical designation of 642d originated on Sept. 1, 2000 with the creation of the 642d Divisional Aviation Support Battalion headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.



The battalion provided support during numerous state emergency response missions, including the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.



The battalion mobilized to Iraq in April of 2004 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom alongside its parent headquarters, the 42d Aviation Brigade and 42d Infantry Division. After the battalions return, the colors moved to its new headquarters, the Patriot Way armory in Rochester, NY.

In October of 2013, the 642d Aviation Support Battalion mobilized in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and deployed all subordinate companies for the first time.