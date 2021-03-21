USS Philippine Sea Returns to Sea Fully Mission Capable

MANAMA, Bahrain – Following an unscheduled port visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain due to coronavirus (COVID-19), the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) has returned to sea fully mission capable, Mar. 21.



Philippine Sea pulled into Bahrain on Feb. 26, in order to provide rapid testing capability and facilities to isolate personnel who tested positive and their close contacts.



The port visit and medical support were coordinated with the host nation government and Bahrain Ministry of Health.



“The immediate care, assistance, and overwhelming support extended by the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Bahrain Ministry of Health, the U.S. 5th Fleet Staff and Medical Teams, and Task Force 55 was awe inspiring,” said Capt. Kevin Hoffman, the commanding officer of USS Philippine Sea.



“This collective team of dedicated professionals provided all of the aid necessary to allow Philippine Sea’s Sailors to return to sea, fully mission ready.”



“The strength, commitment, and resilience of this crew remain the key to Philippine Sea’s success and we’re once again ready to support any and all operational tasking,” he added.



While in port, more than half of the ships’ crew received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine and have been allotted the second vaccine. All personnel have been encouraged to get vaccinated.



Philippine Sea has been deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations.

