Brigadier General Rob Wooldridge, Deputy Commanding General for Support for the 40th Infantry Division Promotion Ceremony

Brigadier General Robert Wooldridge was promoted to the rank of Army Brigadier General Saturday, March 13, 2021. During his ceremony, he was joined by his wife, Sarema, his three children, his close friends, members of the California Army National Guard, and members of the Korean Veterans Association.



Brigadier General Wooldridge serves as the Deputy Commanding General for Support for the 40th Infantry Division, California Army National Guard where he exercises executive oversight of sustainment and protection efforts for the division.



Brigadier General Woolridge is full-time employed as a Senior Software Engineer at SAIC.



Brigadier General Robert Wooldridge was commissioned as a Field Artillery Officer through the Army ROTC program at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, California in 1993.



He has served on Active Duty and deployed to Kuwait in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom. He has served in multiple leadership positions within the California Army National Guard to include, but not limited to Deputy Chief of Staff for Command, Control, Communications and Cyber, Commander of the 100th Troop Command, and Chief of Staff for the 40th Infantry Division.



In the San Luis Obispo community, he has served as an Assistant Professor of Military Science from 1997-1999 at the California Polytechnic State University Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC).



Colonel Wooldridge's awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Gold German Armed Forces Badge for Military Proficiency, Senior Parachutist Badge, and the Ranger Tab.



He holds two degrees from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, and one degree from the Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.



Brigadier General Robert Woolridge grew-up in San Diego, California, where both of his parents served as officers within the U.S. Navy. Brigadier General Robert Woolridge, along with his family are 17-year residents of Arroyo Grande, California.

