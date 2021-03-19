VIPs observe Thracian Cooperation 2021 live fire finale

Photo By 1st Lt. IAN FISCHER | The U.S. Army Europe and Africa Deputy Commanding General Maj. Gen. Joseph Gerrard and...... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. IAN FISCHER | The U.S. Army Europe and Africa Deputy Commanding General Maj. Gen. Joseph Gerrard and the Hellenic Army’s Commander of Supreme Military Command of the Interior and Islands Lt. Gen. Petros Demestichas talk to one another after the fire exercise during Thracian Cooperation 2021. The U.S. Army conducts joint exercises, such as Thracian Cooperation with the Hellenic Armed Forces, because they provide the opportunity to enhance interoperability with a NATO Ally. (U.S. Army Photo by 1st Lt. Ian Fischer) see less | View Image Page

XANTHI, Greece– Thracian Cooperation 2021 ended with armored units from the U.S. Army and the Hellenic Army conducting a live fire exercise together near Xanthi, Greece, as Hellenic Defense Force’s Chief of Defense Gen. Konstantinos Floros observed on May 19, 2021.



Dignitaries from both nations watched the armored units from both armies as they conducted maneuvers their displaying their capabilities with live ammunition in a training area located in historic Thrace. Among the dignitaries were U.S. Army Europe and Africa Deputy Commanding General Maj. Gen. Joseph Gerrard, Consul General Ms. Elizabeth Lee.



“We are very proud to be training here together with you developing our capabilities and interoperability,” said Gerrard as he gave remarks after the exercise.



Thracian Cooperation is a yearly joint exercise between armored units from both the U.S. Army and the Hellenic Army consisting of cultural events, a joint force-on-force exercise and a live fire exercise as a finale to the training event. The U.S. Army conducts training exercises such as Thracian Cooperation in order to enhance interoperability between its NATO Allies and partners.



During the exercise, Charlie Company 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment trained closely with the Hellenic Army’s 25th Armored Battalion Combat team. According to the commander of Charlie Company, Cpt. Joshua Harrison the training was successful.



“It was new to work alongside the Greeks, so that was really awesome,” said Cpt. Harrison. “We got some good live fire in alongside the Greeks, so it was fun, and it was realistic.”



The 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment based out of Fort Hood, Texas, is in Europe as a part of 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team’s armored rotation to Atlantic Resolve. It consists of an M1 Abrams tank platoon, an M2 Bradly Fighting Vehicle platoon, and a scout platoon of M2 Bradly Fighting Vehicles and HMMWVs.



1st ABCT is the seventh armored rotation to Atlantic Resolve. Through Atlantic Resolve, the U.S. Army provides a combat-credible armored, aviation and logistics brigade for rotations of 9 months showing its commitment to its NATO Allies and partners.



1st Cavalry Division currently headquarters Atlantic Resolve out of Poznan, Poland, and there are approximately 6000 Soldiers participating it at any given time.