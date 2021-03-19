PTA Army Food Program Sustaining Hawaii Island During COVID-19

HILO, Hawai‘i (Mar. 19, 2021) —The U.S. Army at Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) recently donated more than 2,000 pounds of shelf stable food to Joe’s Storehouse in downtown Hilo by way of the Army Food program, which allows for the donation of excess food items not consumed by troops to members of the community .



“We typically distribute the food to as many outlets as possible to be equitable across Hawaii Island,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Will Gray. “Today, Joe’s Storehouse will receive 2,000 pounds of shelf stable food items for the Hilo community.”



Annually, PTA has more than 12,000 troops training on base who eat Unit Group Rations, or UGRs that are packaged, boxed and ready for consumption without much preparation.



“These tray packs with main meals like spaghetti, mac-n-cheese and others just need to be put in boiling water for 15 mins or so, and the food is ready to be served,” said Mike Donnelly, PTA Public Affairs Officer.



“With COVID-19, our typical community meal has changed to take-out only, so we prepared individual meals and the Army UGRs are perfect for this style of feeding those in need,” Said Kat Kahaʻi, Assistant Director of Joeʻs Storehouse, which is also serves as a ministry for the local community.



Under the Army Food Program, food items like UGRs that are not opened and unused by troops in training, cannot be returned to the issuing facility, and the training units do not have the capacity to take them home. The program permitts the donation of the food items to local food banks and similar organizations that provide meals to local families, individuls and groups.



The recent donation included items such as apple spice cake with frosting, assorted canned fruits and vegetables, condiments including ketchup, salad dressing and jelly packets, as well as entrees like chicken and gravy, spaghetti, beef tips and gravy, and different kinds of pasta.



PTA annually donates more than 10,000 pounds of food to local food banks such as St. Jameʻs Church in Waimea, Big Island Giving Tree, and the Hawaii Foodbank.





