AFAF kicks off at McChord Field

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Arce, 62nd Airlift Wing command chief, and U.S. Air Force Col. Erin Staine-Pyne, 62nd AW commander, use their phones to donate to Air Force Assistance Fund at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 15, 2021. Currently, there are three ways to donate. The first and preferred method is through e-giving. To donate electronically, donors can text "AFAF" to 50155 or visit https://secure.qgiv.com/event/afaf/team/873061/. People can also donate by payroll deduction plans and through cash or check.

The Air Force Assistance Fund began at McChord Field March 15 and will last through April 23.



The AFAF is an annual effort to raise funds for the charities that provide support to Air Force families in need including active duty, retirees, reservists, guard and dependents, including surviving spouses. Team McChord’s donation goal this year is $43,190.



“The Air Force Assistance Fund is important for a few reasons,” said Master Sgt. Ashley Thompson, AFAF installation project officer. “In the Air Force, we teach our Airmen the importance of the total force family, community involvement, and taking care of people. The Air Force Assistance Fund does just that, it takes care of people … specifically, our people.”



Four charities provide support in an emergency, with educational needs, or help to secure a retirement home for widows or widowers of Air Force members in need of financial assistance. These charities include the Air Force Aid Society, Air Force Enlisted Village, Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation and The LeMay Foundation.



The Air Force Aid Society has been meeting the unique needs of Airmen and their families since 1942. Gen. Henry H. “Hap” Arnold, its founder, created a relief organization that emphasized the ideal of Airmen helping Airmen. Since then, AFAS works every day to support and enhance the Air Force mission by providing emergency financial assistance and on-base community programs.



The Air Force Enlisted Village offers a home to moms of active-uty and retired military members and provides temporary housing to surviving spouses of enlisted members who die while on active duty or to active duty members when tragedy strikes. They provide support not just once, but for the life of its residents. Spouses are their priority, but they serve the entire Air Force family.



The Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation cares for the widowed spouses of retired Air Force officers. Low pay and frequent military moves leave some spouses without careers, home equities, retirement plans or significant assets. Even as one plans for retirement, an unexpected tragedy or insurmountable medical expenses can deplete retirement savings. AFEV’s Benevolence Fund provides financial assistance for surviving spouses of retired enlisted Airmen while residing at Bob Hope Village and Hawthorn House. AFEV provides basic essentials that are usually taken for granted: a safe home, security, dignity, independence, and camaraderie.



The Lemay Foundation aims to keep widows of Air Force and Space Force retirees in their homes where they supported their families during active duty and throughout their retirement years. They provide assistance with monthly grants for day to day living expenses and offer a one-time relief to compensate for unexpected expenses such as minor home repairs, medical and dental costs, prescription needs, moving fees, and mortgage or rent delinquencies. Last year, they provided over $473,400 in aid.



“The four charities reflect what Airmanship is all about,” Thompson said. “It’s nice to know there is a place we can turn to when times get hard!”



Currently, there are three ways to donate. The first and preferred method is through e-giving. To donate electronically, donors can text “AFAF” to 50155 or visit https://secure.qgiv.com/event/afaf/team/873061/. People can also donate by payroll deduction plans and through cash or check.



If you have any questions about AFAF or how to donate, please contact your unit project officers.