Fort Knox, Hardin County reach cost-saving agreement on shared contract for grounds keeping

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Fort Knox officials have reached another intergovernmental support agreement with Hardin County government, one that is expected to impact the two communities to the tune of about $200,000 annually.



The latest agreement, according to a recent Hardin County government news release, will garner roughly $100,000 in costs savings to Fort Knox through the use of a shared contractor who will be responsible for maintaining about 1,400 acres at the Army post, while also providing Hardin County a net gain of about $100,000.



“This IGSA illustrates what we always proudly tout – that Fort Knox’s community partners are second to none,” said Col. CJ King, Fort Knox Garrison commander. “This mowing agreement doesn’t happen without open-mindedness, commitment and follow-through, so I’m incredibly appreciative of everyone’s professionalism and hard work.



“We’re achieving cost efficiencies while sustaining a necessary base service.”



The win-win agreement by both parties is not new to them. In fact, it is the third such agreement, which annually adds up to about $500,000 in revenue to county taxpayers, said a Hardin County official. At the same time, the agreements provide the installation another opportunity to build on partnerships with others.



“The premise behind all IGSAs is to look for a partnership with our community governments, and that could be at the local, state or any level as a win-win,” said Miriam Lattin, Fort Knox Garrison Resource Management director. “What we try to do is look at how it can benefit them, how it can benefit us.”



Lattin said they were approached by Hardin County officials about the possibility of establishing the mowing agreement sometime in late spring or early summer 2020.



“Hardin County was able to get grounds maintenance for them and us at a cheaper rate than what we were paying,” said Lattin. “Now we get to have grounds keeping, which is our grass mowing contract, at a reduced rate from what we were paying. This allows the money that would have paid for grass mowing to go toward something else — and that means we don’t have to cut another service.”



“When a company can do more, they can usually do it at a cheaper price,” continued Lattin. “IGSAs look for efficiencies that promote cost savings or cost avoidance.”



Fort Knox initiated the IGSA process in 2018, said Lattin, when she and others explained to officials from nearby governments how they work. Since then, her office has continued to look for ways to save taxpayer dollars and build on the relationships formed from the agreements.



“We are always exploring more opportunities to become more efficient and to utilize our resources better,” said Lattin, “while building partnerships with our local governments.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2021 Date Posted: 03.19.2021 15:04 Story ID: 391876 Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Knox, Hardin County reach cost-saving agreement on shared contract for grounds keeping, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.