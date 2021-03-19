Partial Skeletal remains within installation boundary near Castner Range



FORT BLISS, Texas – Partial human remains were found in the Castner Range, Hondo Pass area on Fort Bliss, in the vicinity of an El Paso Border Patrol Station in northeast El Paso mid-afternoon March 18.

Fort Bliss Provost Marshals Office was notified of the discovery after a citizen walking in the area notified law enforcement. Fort Bliss Criminal Investigation Command (CIC) Agents were dispatched, in coordination with El Paso medical examiners, to investigate the scene. Indications are the remains have been there for quite some time, due to their condition. The remains were discovered above ground and there is no evidence to indicate they had been buried.

The remains will be sent to the Armed Forces Medical Examiner at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware for identification. More information will be released as it becomes available.

There is no danger to area residents or the community. Although there is one active missing person case at Fort Bliss, initial findings do not indicate the two cases are related.

Fort Bliss Directorate of Emergency Services continues to provide assistance to Army CIC.

No further information is available due to the ongoing investigation.

