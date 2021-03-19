Military and civilian personnel should be vigilant in maintaining security clearances

Whether you are a Soldier, civilian or contractor, maintaining an active security clearance is essential to your ability to work for U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command and the Department of Defense.

The DoD Consolidated Adjudications Facility is the sole authority to determine security clearance eligibility of non-intelligence agency DoD personnel occupying sensitive positions and/or requiring access to classified material including Sensitive Compartmented Information.

An initial favorable determination of a security clearance may be overturned at a later date.

Personnel are expected to report changes or incidents that may impact their security clearance eligibility. Failure to self-report these changes may be viewed negatively during adjudication. The continuous evaluation process is designed to identify life events which may negatively impact your clearance. Higher-level security professionals identify blemishes on credit reports, arrests and other court filings that may question your ability to retain your clearance. When discovered, they issue a CE alert and request further information in order to adjudicate the incident. When you self-report applicable events, the DoD CAF views this favorably during the adjudication process.

Should a life event occur, it is imperative you consult with your security manager and obtain guidance on self-reporting.

Reporting in and of itself is not a reason to revoke or deny eligibility for access to classified information and may go far in receiving a favorable adjudication of the incident and protecting your security clearance.

Topics that should be reported include: bankruptcy/delinquent debt, accounts in collection/charge-off, alcohol/substance abuse incidents, arrests, marriage/divorce, foreign travel/contact/business, dual/multiple citizenships, psychological conditions, etc. This is NOT a comprehensive list. If you have questions about whether you should self-report, please consult your security manager.

The goal of self-reporting is to limit risk to national security and to prevent you from losing your security clearance. It is imperative you take an active role in maintaining your security clearance.

Your primary point of contact for clearance-related questions is your security manager.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2021 Date Posted: 03.19.2021 11:58 Story ID: 391847 Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL , AL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military and civilian personnel should be vigilant in maintaining security clearances, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.