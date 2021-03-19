Navy Lt. Tiffinie Isreal personifies Certified Nurse Day

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Navy Lt. Tiffinie Isreal, division officer for NMRTC Bremerton Internal Medicine...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Navy Lt. Tiffinie Isreal, division officer for NMRTC Bremerton Internal Medicine Department discusses clinical operations that day with her staff as part of her overall responsibilities which have been further enhanced by recently passing the Nurse Executive certification exam on the way to earning her doctorate. Her scholarly achievement is readily acknowledged on Certified Nurses Day, March 19, 2021, an annual recognition for and by healthcare leaders dedicated to nursing professionalism, excellence, and service (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

When Navy Lt. Tiffinie Isreal recently passed the Nurse Executive certification exam on the way to earning her doctorate, it continued a learning legacy steeped in practical application.



Her scholarly achievement is readily acknowledged on Certified Nurses Day, March 19, 2021, an annual recognition for and by healthcare leaders dedicated to nursing professionalism, excellence, and service.



What makes this year's Certified Nurses Day unique is it directly honors the enduring legacy of Margretta ‘Gretta’ Madden Styles, Doctor of Education, Registered Nurse and Fellow of the American Academy Nursing (1903-2005). March 19 is Styles' birthday, and she became known as the 'Mother of Nurse Credentialing' as a visionary scholar who made an endearing, international impact on the nursing profession.



Isreal is also making an impact. The Atlanta, Ga. native with 19 years in the Navy, including eight in Navy Medicine, is currently the division officer for Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton Internal Medicine Department, including specialty clinics.



She graduated from Atlanta Area Technical College with a general educational development diploma in 1997, then obtained her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2013 followed by a Masters of Science in Nursing in 2016 from Jacksonville University, Jacksonville, Fla.



Her Navy career began in 2002.



“Although my plan was to enlist as a hospital corpsman, after 9/11 this profession was in high demand which left me two options: the Delayed Entry Program and wait until an opening was available or choose another profession and seek an opportunity to cross-rate to the medical field later. I chose to become a master-at-arms, serving as a patrolman, dispatcher, field training officer, and criminal investigator,” said Isreal. “In 2009, I decided to submit a package to the Medical Enlisted Commissioning Program to become a Navy Nurse. After completing my undergraduate degree in 2013, my first medical assignment was to the Naval Hospital Jacksonville, Fla.



Isreal’s interest in medicine began early and grew from a defining moment she became a mother for the first time.



“As a child, I always sought opportunities to help others. However, my focus specifically on healthcare was driven by an incident that took place when I gave birth to my first child in 1993. I was 14 years old and was about to be taken back for an emergency cesarean section. The anesthesiologist stood by my bedside and asked me my age. When I told him he replied, “The shameful part is you’ll be back with another one in two years.” Although I was technically a child having a child, his behavior was belittling and demeaning and made me feel worthless. That day, I understood the significance of treating all patients, no matter their circumstances, with dignity and respect. I felt the need for an active role in healthcare by striving to become a nurse,” related Isreal.



By the time she reached 18, dreams of school were on hold. But not the determination. Her husband’s vison was declining due to a genetic disease and they were faced with the very real daunting possibility of his losing his vision completely.



“Therefore, I decided to join the Navy as a means of both serving my country that was still recovering from the 9/11 attacks and returning to school,” Isreal said.



As a Navy Nurse Corps officer, Isreal has completed assignments as Medical Surgical staff nurse and assistant department head at Naval Hospital Jacksonville; Immunizations and Allergy division officer at Naval Branch Clinic Mayport, and currently as Internal Medicine division officer.



In her current capacity, Isreal recently completed and passed the Nurse Executive certification exam.



“That is a significant accomplishment she worked hard to achieve,” commented Capt. Shawn Kase, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton director for Nursing Services and chief nursing officer.



“Nursing certifications nationally validate the mastery of knowledge and skill in a particular area of expertise that is current and applicable to existing healthcare needs. The benefits of obtaining a nursing certification extends beyond the individual nurse. Patients and healthcare organizations also benefit. This demonstrates a focus on exceeding standards with high-quality, current, evidence-based healthcare delivery which in turn yields positive patient outcomes. With professional certifications, everyone wins,” explained Isreal.



“This also aligns with my personal drive to deliver the highest quality healthcare possible to the patients I serve. Therefore, I saw pursuing the Nurse Executive certification as my professional and personal contribution to healthcare. For that I am very proud,” Isreal added.



As if pursuing a challenge like the Nurse Executive certification wasn’t already demanding enough, Isreal has been actively engaged – along with the entire command – in helping stop the spread of COVID-19.



“My role is to establish a safe environment for our staff, patients, and everyone having direct contact with our unit. Keeping a constant flow of information regarding updates on COVID-19 allows my unit stay informed while implementing best practices including handwashing, and social distancing as we continue to deliver high quality care,” said Isreal.



“Our patient population consist of those who require higher-level, specialized care for a variety of complex medical conditions,” continued Isreal. “Therefore, it is imperative to reduce the physical footprint of patients through the promotion of virtual visits when appropriate and ensuring exposure precautions are taken for those that require in-person visits each day. My role is to serve as liaison between my department and the upper chain of command as we implement policies and procedures designed to keep our patients and staff members safe during this very difficult time. This takes the managerial skill and knowledge demonstrated by the Nurse Executive certification.”



Isreal also affirms her commitment to the Navy surgeon general priority on operational readiness and the core mission of ensuring force medical readiness with a ready medical force.



“Being part of Navy Medicine means strengthening our nation by providing high-quality healthcare to our troops and their families,” asserts Isreal. “I am proud to be a part of Navy Medicine and everything it is, has, and will become because I trust that well beyond my time as a nurse, the core values of the Navy and Navy Medicine will continue to produce positive patient outcomes and a strong Navy force overall.”



When asked to sum up her experience with Navy Medicine in one sentence, Isreal replied, “care and compassion today yields strength and security for our nation tomorrow.”