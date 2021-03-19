PRNG Mobilized to Support Island Municipalities of Vieques and Culebra

FORT BUCHANAN, PR, 19 March 2021 – The Puerto Rico National Guard was mobilized by Governor Pedro Pierluisi in support of the Maritime Transport Authority to guarantee the supply of necessary goods to the island municipalities of Vieques and Culebra.



“We are answering the call and the need to supply Vieques and Culebra,” said the Adjutant General of Puerto Rico, Maj. Gen. José J. Reyes. “We are the only National Guard in the United States with active maritime assets to support this kind of emergency. The Landing Craft Detachment, with nearly 26 Citizen-Soldiers specialized in maritime transport, is activated and ready to start operations. Our priority is the transport of all required supplies to the island municipalities until the “Isleño” vessel can restore its operations.”



The MTA asked for PRNG support in transporting first necessity items such as food, medical supplies, and fuel. This situation arose after the “Isleño” docked for repairs, and other vessels were unable to transport the goods, thus affecting the island municipalities’ residents.



“We are working tirelessly to support first-hand the needs of the residents of Vieques and Culebra. Alongside the MTA, we evaluate different alternatives to provide better service and a better quality of life to their residents. For decades, the residents of the island municipalities have had an intermittent maritime system and increasing problems. We will work to bring much-needed peace to our brothers and sisters in those municipalities. I’m grateful to the Governor and to the Governor’s Chief of Staff for their commitment and for giving us the necessary tools to work alongside the MTA and the PRNG in this situation,” said Eileen M. Vélez Vega, secretary of the Department of Transportation and Public Works.



“Serving the people of Vieques and Culebra and all of Puerto Rico is a privilege,” added Reyes. “The Governor assigned this mission to the National Guard until the maritime service is restored and normalcy returns to the island municipalities.”



The PRNG Landing Craft Detachment operates four vessels from its base in Roosevelt Roads, Ceiba. Each craft has the capacity of hauling up to 60 tons of cargo in a 600 square-foot area, enough to transport supplies, material, and personnel required during the emergency. The PRNG will provide operational and maintenance personnel for the continuous supply to the island municipalities.

