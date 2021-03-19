Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Submarine School Sailor Meritoriously Advanced to Petty Officer First Class

    Naval Submarine School Instructor Meritoriously Advanced

    Fire Control Technician "A" school Leading Petty Officer, Matthew L. Tipton

    NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Story by Ensign Charles E. Spirtos 

    Naval Submarine School

    Fire Control Technician 2nd Class Matthew L. Tipton was promoted to Fire Control Technician 1st Class by Capt. Steven W. Antcliff, Commanding Officer, Naval Submarine School, aboard Naval Submarine Base New London on March 18, 2021 under the Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP).

    A native of Greeneville, Tennessee, Tipton serves as the leading petty officer (LPO) for the Fire Control Technician “A” school. Fire Control Technicians serve on board multiple classes of submarines and are responsible for maintenance and operation of advanced electronic equipment used in the submarine weapons systems.

    Tipton is praised by his superiors as a natural leader and strong mentor, who consistently sets the standard for the Fire Control Technician Rate. He has consistently improved the quality of instruction provided by FT “A” School Instructors. Tipton’s efforts have directly contributed to better course material comprehension, increased throughput, and improved fleet manning.

    “Petty Officer Tipton continuously demonstrated energy, initiative and attention to detail, serving him well as the FT ‘A’ School Leading Petty Officer,” said Senior Chief Fire Control Technician Thomas M. Tatum II, FT rate lead for the Naval Submarine School.

    “His superb leadership of 14 instructors managing over 90 students earned him the Junior Sailor of the Year at Naval Submarine School for 2020, and made him the clear choice for immediate advancement to Petty Officer First Class”

    The meritorious advancement program accounts for 20 percent of all enlisted advancements each calendar year. The program is an avenue for commands to advance their most qualified Sailors ahead of each of the semi-annual Navy-wide Advancement (NWAE) Cycles.

