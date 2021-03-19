Naval Submarine School Sailor Meritoriously Advanced to Petty Officer First Class

Photo By Ensign Charles E. Spirtos | Fire Control Technician "A" school Leading Petty Officer, Matthew L. Tipton, was...... read more read more Photo By Ensign Charles E. Spirtos | Fire Control Technician "A" school Leading Petty Officer, Matthew L. Tipton, was promoted to Fire Control Technician 1st Class by Capt. Steven W. Antcliff, Commanding Officer, Naval Submarine School, aboard Naval Submarine Base New London on March 18, 2021 under the Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP). The MAP is a way for commands to advance their most qualified Sailors ahead of each of the Navy-wide Advancement (NWAE) Cycles. His superb leadership of 14 instructors managing over 90 students made Tipton the clear choice for immediate advancement to Petty Officer First Class. (U.S. Navy photo by Charles E. Spirtos) see less | View Image Page

Fire Control Technician 2nd Class Matthew L. Tipton was promoted to Fire Control Technician 1st Class by Capt. Steven W. Antcliff, Commanding Officer, Naval Submarine School, aboard Naval Submarine Base New London on March 18, 2021 under the Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP).



A native of Greeneville, Tennessee, Tipton serves as the leading petty officer (LPO) for the Fire Control Technician “A” school. Fire Control Technicians serve on board multiple classes of submarines and are responsible for maintenance and operation of advanced electronic equipment used in the submarine weapons systems.



Tipton is praised by his superiors as a natural leader and strong mentor, who consistently sets the standard for the Fire Control Technician Rate. He has consistently improved the quality of instruction provided by FT “A” School Instructors. Tipton’s efforts have directly contributed to better course material comprehension, increased throughput, and improved fleet manning.



“Petty Officer Tipton continuously demonstrated energy, initiative and attention to detail, serving him well as the FT ‘A’ School Leading Petty Officer,” said Senior Chief Fire Control Technician Thomas M. Tatum II, FT rate lead for the Naval Submarine School.



“His superb leadership of 14 instructors managing over 90 students earned him the Junior Sailor of the Year at Naval Submarine School for 2020, and made him the clear choice for immediate advancement to Petty Officer First Class”



The meritorious advancement program accounts for 20 percent of all enlisted advancements each calendar year. The program is an avenue for commands to advance their most qualified Sailors ahead of each of the semi-annual Navy-wide Advancement (NWAE) Cycles.