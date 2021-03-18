CLEARWATER, KANSAS NATIVE SERVES AS SERVICE MEMBER IN FORT BLISS MOBILIZATION BRIGADE

Photo By Capt. Brandon Fambro | Spc. Nathan Sizemore, a native of Clearwater, Kansas, is a human resources specialist...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Brandon Fambro | Spc. Nathan Sizemore, a native of Clearwater, Kansas, is a human resources specialist currently serving at Fort Bliss, Texas with the 647th Regional Support Group (Forward), Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade as an administrator for the Soldier Readiness and Processing Center. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, Fort Bliss is the second-largest installation in the Army, serves as a Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and supports the Joint Force by deploying and redeploying service members and Department of Defense civilians and contractors to five combatant commands. see less | View Image Page

FORT BLISS, Texas – Spc. Nathan Sizemore, a native of Clearwater, Kansas, is a human resources specialist currently serving at Fort Bliss, Texas with the 647th Regional Support Group (Forward), Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade as an administrator for the Soldier Readiness and Processing Center. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, Fort Bliss is the second-largest installation in the Army, serves as a Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and supports the Joint Force by deploying and redeploying service members and Department of Defense civilians and contractors to five combatant commands.



The MFGI’s provides deploying units a safe and intense training environment to complete pre-deployment training and a focused environment to complete demobilization activities. The 647th RSG (Forward) assumed authority of the Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade in January 2021 and is responsible for managing, planning, and coordinating support services related to mobilization and demobilization. It serves as the pre-mobilization liaison for U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard Soldiers by providing administrative and logistical support prior to, during, and after mobilization.



Sizemore, a 2016 graduate of Sterling College in Sterling, Kansas, joined the U.S. Army Reserve in March 2020 to assist with paying off student loan debt. Shortly after completing Army Basic Combat Training and Advance Individual Training, he was informed about an upcoming mobilization.



“I played Division III basketball in college and earned my Bachelor of Arts degree in theater,” said Sizemore. “A theater degree doesn’t do much for me, however, my human resources job in the Army allows me to assist Soldiers which I enjoy.”



According to Sizemore, he’s able to answer questions from Soldiers about various aspects of their careers and provide promotion and future training information.



“I feel fortunate to have been a part of the RSG’s mobilization mission so quickly after completing Basic and AIT,” Sizemore said. I hope that I am making successful strides in the SRPC building.”



“Spc. Sizemore plays a hug part in traffic control and building management at the SRPC,” said Capt. Tamika Owens, SRPC Officer in Charge. “With his help, we avoid bottlenecks in the different sections of the building and maintain a consistent flow of personnel.”



Sizemore plays an important role for service members who mobilize and demobilize at Fort Bliss by ensuring they are routed to the proper section which prevent delays in their processing.



“I hope that I am making successful strides in the SRPC building,” said Sizemore. “Learning small medial tasks to better my understanding of the Army overall.”



Though mobilizations are a busy time for service members, some individuals use their time away from work to relax, catch up on sleep, or take classes.



“I am currently enrolled in Distributed Leader Course in preparation for a promotion to sergeant and I hope to earn the CompTIA Security+ certification. I plan to pursue an information technology career or join the Active Guard Reserve after the mobilization,” said Sizemore.



Sizemore also plays the piano as a skilled trade and hobby, and enjoys baking deserts when he’s away from work. He enjoys the producing and abstract side of creativity and uses his hobbies to help decompress while mobilized.



The first in his family to join the military since his great grandparents and great uncles, Sizemore enlisted on his own accord. As a member of the U.S. Army Reserve, Sizemore and other reserve service members play a vital role in protecting America’s freedom at home and abroad.



“I have been blessed with the experience of having awesome drill sergeants, cadre, noncommissioned officers and officers throughout basic training, AIT, and now the 647th RSG (Forward),” said Sizemore. “I love the opportunities and varieties that the Army officers in terms of jobs and I am astonished every day at how much the Army is willing to help my life as long as I give my service.”