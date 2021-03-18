NAVFAC EXWC Reflects on Expansion of Expeditionary Capabilities

It has been over a year and a half since Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) Expeditionary Division merged with the NAVFAC Expeditionary Programs Office—known then as NEPO—to form the new Expeditionary Programs Office—known today as ExPO.



ExPO’s programs and divisions are expansive and meticulous, and fall under the purview of ExPO’s Program Management Division (PMD), which is responsible for the life-cycle management and sustainment of all expeditionary products and services within the NAVFAC Systems Command.



Within ExPO’s PMD, there are seven programs separated by, and specializing in, key capabilities led by individual program managers. Under these seven programs, ExPO supports the fleet in documenting capability requirements; keeping abreast of enabling technologies; develops sustainable materiel solutions as needed to address capability gaps; continuously assesses table of allowance health, and develops acquisition plans to close gaps and fielding materiel solutions with total life cycle systems management. To simplify ExPO’s portfolio is difficult, but in nonprofessionals’ terms, ExPO’s expertise includes all activities associated with the development, production, fielding, sustainment and disposal of Department of Defense weapon systems across the lifecycle of its supported equipment.



Each of the seven programs within ExPO are independently staffed to provide full lifecycle support for their respective area of responsibility. ExPO’s seven programs are as follows: expeditionary basing program, tactical vehicle program, mobile mission support program, construction equipment program, industrial production and handling program, sealift support program, and the personal gear infantry program.



The ExPO Expeditionary Basing Program addresses various warfighter requirement-related capabilities for user installed remote expeditionary bases as determined by the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations. These various requirements include capability and support equipment of personnel tents, commander operation centers, maintenance shelters, battalion aid stations, communication facilities, expedient weapons storage containers, field kitchens, laundry facilities, showers, and other integration equipment including those that provide power, fuel transfer and storage, heating and cooling, and water purification.



Since the merger between the former NAVFAC EXWC’s Expeditionary Division and NEPO, ExPO has enjoyed several promotions and lateral transfers within their tanks as the workforce continues to take advantage of career opportunities due to NAVFAC EXWC’s designation as a Science, Technology and Reinvention Laboratory.



ExPO still has several vacant positions; in an effort to grow and diversify the ExPO workforce, teammates are continuing to rapidly fill vacancies and train new employees.



As ExPO navigates fiscal year 2021, teams are determined to continue to seek improvements in how they support their customer base to provide them with fully supportable equipment in an expeditionary environment. Some examples include how the EX2 Program Management Division and EX5 Systems Engineering Management Division are working towards advancing methods and capability solutions to combat adversaries.



Additionally, the EX9 Equipment Maintenance Division is working on providing critical maintenance support to the warfighter units both offshore and on land where maintenance support has previously not existed. These strategic initiatives—combined with logistics management support from EX4 and EX6, and business and financial management support from EX3—make NAVFAC EXWC ExPO the expeditionary program office of choice for today’s expeditionary Navy.



Learn more about NAVFAC EXWC’s ExPO’s Programs:



EX22—also known as ExPO’s Tactical Vehicles Program—manages the lifecycle of expeditionary vehicles, including armored and unarmored vehicles such the high mobility multi-purpose wheeled vehicles, joint light tactical vehicles, medium tactical vehicle replacements, mine resistant ambush protection, and other expeditionary vehicles. Additionally, EX22 has closely aligned with the Marine Corps in order to maintain interoperability and to leverage the tactical vehicle program and support they provide.



ExPO’s EX23 Mobile Mission Support Program manages commercial-type vehicles with military modifications and other equipment, including Navy trailers, general-purpose trucks, specialty vehicles—including multi-mission emergency ordinance disposal response trucks or MERTs. Today, teams in EX23 are working to develop a new, smaller MERT variant capable of meeting all logistical customer requirements in OCONUS areas.



EX24 is ExPO’s Construction Equipment Program, who oversees earth-moving equipment, such as dozers, graders and front-end loaders, construction equipment, and specialty tools and tool kits. In 2020, EX24 developed and implemented a Service Life Extension Program (SLEP) that extends the useful service of materiel assets. Today, SLEP has seen the return of 11 assets in a “like new” condition, and two assets being inducted into the program.



ExPO’s Industrial Production and Handling Program—EX25—manages all expeditionary materiel handing equipment, including weigh-handling equipment and mineral products, including water well production equipment. In addition, EX25’s engineering and planning yard team tackles upgrades and modification to its equipment during its lifecycle.



EX26—ExPO’s Sealift Support Program—manages logistics-over-the-shore and maritime prepositioning force combatant crafts, expeditionary piers and causeways, ship-to-shore build fuel and water systems, and surf zone amphibian and expeditionary systems.



ExPO’s Personal Gear Infantry (EX27) manages the personal combatant equipment and organizational clothing for all naval expeditionary forces. Most recently, in a coordinated effort with Marine Corps Systems Command, EX27 developed a communications-compatible ballistic helmet, which is currently fielding to meet the Fleet’s requirement for a ballistic helmet that integrates with multiple communication headset devices.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2021 Date Posted: 03.18.2021 Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US