GAFB releases SMSgt selectees 2021

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas—Goodfellow celebrated those who were selected for the rank of Senior Master Sgt. in the 2021 E-8 selection cycle here, on March 15.

This year, there were only 1,194 individuals selected out of 17,107. This makes the selection rate for Senior Master Sgt. less than 7% percent this year.

As a Senior Master Sgt. the selectees will utilize their learned leadership and management skills from thought their career in preparation for expanded responsibilities and higher leadership endeavors. They mentor and lead enlisted Airmen and the officers below them, who often look for advice.

Congratulations to Senior Master Sgt. select Erica Pratt, 17th Training Group operations superintendent, and to Senior Master Sgt. select Kevin Johnson, 312th Training Squadron first sergeant, to become the next senior master sergeants in the Air Force!

