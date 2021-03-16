Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    GAFB releases SMSgt selectees 2021

    GAFB releases SMSgt selectees 2021

    Photo By Senior Airman Abbey Rieves | A Senior Master Sgt. selectee’s congratulation gift is on a table in the Norma Brown...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas—Goodfellow celebrated those who were selected for the rank of Senior Master Sgt. in the 2021 E-8 selection cycle here, on March 15.
    This year, there were only 1,194 individuals selected out of 17,107. This makes the selection rate for Senior Master Sgt. less than 7% percent this year.
    As a Senior Master Sgt. the selectees will utilize their learned leadership and management skills from thought their career in preparation for expanded responsibilities and higher leadership endeavors. They mentor and lead enlisted Airmen and the officers below them, who often look for advice.
    Congratulations to Senior Master Sgt. select Erica Pratt, 17th Training Group operations superintendent, and to Senior Master Sgt. select Kevin Johnson, 312th Training Squadron first sergeant, to become the next senior master sergeants in the Air Force!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 15:56
    Story ID: 391763
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GAFB releases SMSgt selectees 2021, by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Goodfellow AFB
    Senior Master Sgt.
    SMSgt select
    2021 E-8 selection cycle
    Senior Master Sgt. select

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT