Stand downs on extremism being conducted across NAVSUP enterprise

Courtesy Photo | Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. (Courtesy illustration/Released) see less | View Image Page

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – NAVSUP headquarters hosted a virtual stand down March 15 to address extremism in the ranks, one of many being held across the worldwide NAVSUP enterprise as ordered by Department of Defense and Navy senior leadership.



The stand downs are mandatory for all personnel and will be facilitated and held by each command across the NAVSUP enterprise by March 26. They are being held in response to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III’s Feb. 5 memo directing each service across the Department of Defense to hold discussions on extremist behavior.



“We will not tolerate actions that go against the fundamental principles of the oath we share, including actions associated with extremist or dissident ideologies,” Austin said in the memo. “Service members, DoD civilian employees, and all those who support our mission, deserve an environment free of discrimination, hate and harassment.”



Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday issued a memo dated Feb. 9 that also addressed the stand downs and extremism that was shared during the command-led session.



“We must eliminate extremist behavior and its corrosive effects on our fighting force. And we must remember that we swear an oath to support and defend the Constitution above all else,” Gilday wrote in his Feb. 9 memo.



The stand downs are being conducted in two phases with the first containing command-led discussion and the second being small group break-out discussions. A video from Austin is also shown during the command-led portion of the stand down.



“Extremist behavior is contrary to our Navy values and harms us all. Nearly all of you get this,” said Rear. Adm. Peter Stamatopoulos, NAVSUP commander and 49th chief of Supply Corps, during March 15 command-led discussion for NAVSUP headquarters staff. “A very small percentage do not understand its importance or are not following their moral compass. We must have a culture where this is part of who we are and we act accordingly and we are all responsible for fostering that culture.”



The oath – mentioned several times in Austin and Gilday’s memos – served as a central focus during the command-led portion of the stand down where the oaths were discussed and all military members and civilians were encouraged to reaffirm their oaths of office or enlistment during the actual session.



“I ask you all to make sure you are mindful of this oath on a daily basis and use this as your guide to service,” said Stamatopoulos following military members and civilians assigned to NAVSUP headquarters reaffirming their oaths on March 15.



Prior to breaking out into small group discussions, personnel were reminded of their duty to report suspected or actual extremist behavior during the stand down and were reminded of several reporting options which include: informing your chain of command; talking to the command managed equal opportunity program manager (CMEO), command climate specialist, command equal employment opportunity office, Department of the Navy Insider Threat Program Office; or contacting the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and/or local law enforcement.



The concluding small group discussions allowed personnel to share personal stories on related issues they have confronted and ask questions in a non-attribution setting and were geared at facilitating more detailed discussion of extremist behaviors and how to confront them.



NAVSUP personnel with questions on when your command will be holding its particular stand down should be addressed to your supervisor. Additionally, questions from NAVSUP headquarters personnel on the stand down or any material contained in it, to include questions on reporting, can be directed to Lt. Cmdr. Manny Rosas, command managed equal opportunity program manager (CMEO) for NAVSUP headquarters. Personnel at other NAVSUP locations should contact their respective command managed equal opportunity program manager (CMEO) with these questions.



Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and www.twitter.com/navsupsyscom.