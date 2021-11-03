Marine Corps Exchange earns Mojave Green Award aboard MCLB Barstow

Photo By Laurie Pearson | Members of the Mojave Desert Air Quality Managememt District present personnel from...... read more read more Photo By Laurie Pearson | Members of the Mojave Desert Air Quality Managememt District present personnel from Marine Corps Community Services’ Marine Corps Exchange with the Mojave Green Award for excellence in environmentally friendly processes and equipment aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, March 11. Present, left to right are Martial Haprov #MDAQMD, Angelica Benavidez #MCCS Barstow Operations officer, Carol Marquez MCCS Retail Operations associate, Lt. Col. John Bilas, base executive officer, April Griffin MCCS administrative assistant, Keith Varney, Marine Mart manager, Sgt. Daniel Keaveny, Marine Mart manager, Staff Sgt. Nicholas Eatherton, Marine Mart manager, Olivia Nessim MDAQMD, Mike Woodbury, Sr. Marine Mart manager Camp Pendleton, Michael Fernandez, #Environmental Safety specialist. #Marines #MCLBBarstow #USMC #MCX, #MojaveGreenAward see less | View Image Page

The Marine Corps Exchange has earned the Mojave Green Award for environmentally friendly efforts aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California.

“Mr. Keith Varney and his MCX team continue to impress with their attention to detail and friendliness over a sustained period of time,” said Col. Craig C. Clemans, base commanding officer. “I appreciate how MCCS has invested in MCLB’s gas station, to make it environmentally friendly and safety complaint as measured on a world class scale. We can all be justifiably proud of them for deservedly receiving this prestigious recognition!”

“I was notified on February 24 by Michael Fernandez, Air Program manager with the Environmental Division on base,” said Keith Varney, Marine Mart manager. “The award will be presented on March 11 at 9:30 a.m. here at the Nebo MCX.”

The Mojave Green Award is presented to gas stations that are identified as an environmentally responsible establishment, which has earned the privilege of being recognized by the Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District for its Green efforts. Many improvements have been made to the MCX locations on base to meet and exceed environmental standards.

“We have installed and properly maintain only certified equipment,” Varney said. “A station must pass a permit inspection deficiency free and have no air quality-related violations on record for a minimum of three years. We must also be compliant with all permit conditions and applicable district rules and regulations.”

The MCX on MCLB Barstow currently has 14 employees with 10 on Nebo and four at both Yermo Annex locations.

“My team, along with Camp Pendleton support from Mike Woodbury service station specialist, work to maintain all records and work quickly to resolve any and all issues.”