Photo Essay: Fort McCoy firefighters practice surface ice rescue training at post's Swamp Pond

Firefighters with the Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department complete surface ice rescue training March 17, 2021, on remaining ice at Swamp Pond on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.



This type of technical rescue helps multiple firefighters be ready for nearly any scenario in rescuing people in ice-covered conditions on lakes, rivers, ponds, and related areas.



Fort McCoy firefighters have been training in all levels of technical rescue for more than a decade, and they are called out regularly to support local communities through mutual-aid support calls.



