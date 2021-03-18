Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy firefighters practice surface ice rescue training at post's Swamp Pond

    Fort McCoy firefighters practice surface ice rescue training at post's Swamp Pond

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Firefighters with the Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department complete surface ice rescue training March 17, 2021, on remaining ice at Swamp Pond on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    This type of technical rescue helps multiple firefighters be ready for nearly any scenario in rescuing people in ice-covered conditions on lakes, rivers, ponds, and related areas.

    Fort McCoy firefighters have been training in all levels of technical rescue for more than a decade, and they are called out regularly to support local communities through mutual-aid support calls.

    Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

