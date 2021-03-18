NY Air National Guard picks four Airman of the Year winners for 2021

Courtesy Photo | The New York Air National Guard selected Airmen from the 107th Attack Wing, the 174th...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The New York Air National Guard selected Airmen from the 107th Attack Wing, the 174th Attack Wing and the 105th Attack Wing as the Airmen of the Year for 2021. Pictured are, from upper left: Master Sgt. Tricia Shivers, the First Sergeant of the Year from the 174th Attack Wing; Master Sgt. James Segreti, the Noncommissioned Officer of the Year from the 105th Airlift Wing; Staff Sgt. Matthew Bauman, the Airman of the Year from the 107th Attack Wing; and Master Sgt. Michael Owczarczak, the Outstanding Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. The four were selected by senior sergeants from all five Air Wings and the Eastern Air Defense Sector. see less | View Image Page

LATHAM, N.Y. — An NCO who distinguished himself on deployment,an Airmen who served as a COVID-19 test site medic, an NCO who is a great mentor, and a loadmaster with strategic vision were selected as the New York Air National Guard's four Airmen of the Year for 2021.



The New York Air Guard picks four Airmen of the Year annually in the categories of First Sergeant, Airman, Non-Commissioned Officer and Senior Non-Commissioned Officer.



The board included wing command chiefs/senior enlisted leaders across the state and was chaired by the New York Air Guard State Command Chief, Command Chief Master Sgt. Denny Richardson.

T2020 was a year that spanned pandemic response efforts, natural disaster response missions and the continuing overseas missions in every Air Guard unit in the state.



“These members represent the finest of the New York Air National Guard,” Richardson said. “Their devotion to duty, steadfast leadership, and commitment to excellence elevated them above their peers during calendar year 2020.”



2021 Airmen of the Year



Staff Sergeant Matthew Bauman, from the 107th Attack Wing Medical Group is the 2021 New York Airman of the Year. Bauman was a star performer who displayed leadership towards mission execution, Richardson said of his board evaluation. He led airport traveler support missions and served as a COVID-19 test site medic, ensuring safety protocols.

Bauman conducted mock interview boards for his peers, the evaluators noted, and is a community advocate, spearheading a volunteer program that delivered 1,800 meals to two homeless shelters.



2021 NCO of the Year



Technical Sergeant James Segreti, from the 105th Airlift Wing Operations Group is the 2021 New York State NCO of the year. Segreti distinguished himself as a top performer as a productive leader and relentless innovator, Richardson said. He was selected to lead the Wing Strategic Vision program focusing on recruiting and retention. His efforts aided in the wing achieving 102% end strength, according to his recommendation.

Segreti is a community ambassador, the board noted, with more than 50 hours of outreach as a children’s ministry teacher and volunteer to the Pregnancy Support Center of Ulster County.

Sergeant Segreti also won at the Air National Guard Regional level and will now compete at the National Guard Bureau level.



2021 Senior NCO of the Year



Master Sergeant Michael Owczarczak from the 107th Attack Wing Mission Support Group is the 2021 New York Senior Air National Guard NCO of the year. Owczarczak distinguished himself as a resilient and strategic leader, Richardson noted. He received a Bronze Star Medal for actions during a theater ballistic missile attack while deployed in Iraq, assisted in the recovery of six aircraft while saving two passengers. He managed a critical asset protection project which mitigated further rocket attack risks. Owczarczak has a self-growth focus, the board noted, continuing his pursuit of a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration while developing others as vice-president of the Enlisted Top III Council.

Owczarczak also won at the Air Guard Regional level and will now compete at the national level.



2021 First Sergeant of the Year



Master Sergeant Tricia Shivers from the 174th Attack Wing Operations Group is the New York Air National Guard 2021 First Sergeant of the year. Shivers distinguished herself as a professional mentor and pioneer, Richardson said. She became the Air National Guard’s first “flying First Sergeant” as a qualified MQ-9 sensor operator, breaking barriers while maintaining an intense focus on the needs of Airmen. She is a trusted agent of member welfare, escorting three members to dependency programs, fostering resiliency and all three returned to duty, the board noted. Shivers was selected to lead process improvements for the wing's recruiting and retention office.

“Congratulations to all and “Keep Aiming High,”” Richardson said .