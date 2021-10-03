Units mobilized for deployment

Photo By Joshua Cohen | Members of Charlie Troop, 1st Squadron, 172nd Cavalry (Mountain) and Bravo Company,...... read more read more Photo By Joshua Cohen | Members of Charlie Troop, 1st Squadron, 172nd Cavalry (Mountain) and Bravo Company, 572nd Brigade Engineer Battalion (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard, begin to load onto their flight at the Army Aviation Support Facility, South Burlington, Vt., March 10, 2021. In total, over 100 soldiers comprise these deployments to U.S. Africa Command to conduct area security support operations. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joshua Cohen) see less | View Image Page

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT - The 572nd Brigade Engineer Battalion’s (Mountain) Bravo Company is mobilized for an overseas mission as is Charlie Troop 1st Squadron, 172nd Cavalry (Mountain)



On March 10, B Co. of the Vermont National Guard’s 572nd BEB (MTN) boarded a chartered flight to Fort Bliss, Texas where they will prepare for a nine month deployment in support of U.S. Africa Command.



Comprising a mix of military occupational specialties, combat engineers form a majority of the unit. B Co. Commander, 1st Lt. Matthew Brosseau said his soldiers are very excited. “This is exactly what we train to do.” Once in theater, B Co. will assist with security.



“I took command last October and I can say without hesitation that B Co. is absolutely a great group of soldiers, they are like family,” he said.



Prior to the move to Fort Bliss, Brosseau said B Co. conducted a two week advanced training period. “At Fort Bliss we will continue to train on tasks that are more theater specific.” He added over the past five months the unit has been conducting focused training.



Spc. Glenn Wilcox-Hurburt, a combat medic, agreed with his commanding officer: “The operational tempo slowly started to pick up last year.” Wilcox-Hurburt, an emergency medical technician and volunteer firefighter in civilian life said he is looking forward to seeing another part of the world.



Among the 100 soldiers from C Troop 1-172 CAV (MTN) and the 572nd BEB (MTN) who are deploying are fraternal twins, Spc's. Justin and Joshua Lindor.



Both attended high school together and later Army basic training as bunk mates. The pair also attended Norwich University together. Similarities continue, the guardsmen are police officers in their civilian lives, a skill certain to be valuable in the course of the deployment, Joshua said.



“I’m feeling really good, excited, usually it's the first thirty days that takes getting used to, going together makes it a lot easier,” Justin said.



“Before we left, our mom told us to keep an eye on one another, we were raised to take care of others,” Joshua remarked. Both have been in the Vermont Army National Guard since 2016.



A day earlier, during a brief ceremony at the VTARNG's armory in Vergennes, approximately 60 Soldiers of B Co., 572nd BEB (MTN), were activated in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.



As Vermont’s Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight passed the Green Mountain Battle Flag to B Co., he said, “Every one of you stepped forward and said I will go, I want you to focus on your mission and do not become complacent.”



“I’m excited for the experience: It will be my first time overseas. I’ve been in the guard for ten years,” Sgt. Katherine Bouvier said. Once overseas, Bouvier said taking online trigonometry courses after working hours will be a priority.



Also on a first deployment outside the U.S., Cpl. Nelson Sheldrick, a combat engineer, said he was also very excited for the opportunity. “I’ve been trying to get on an overseas deployment and here it is.”



“I’m really eager for this mission, I’m originally from Somalia, we have a great company, that’s also a big part of the reason I’m so excited about this,” Spc. Hussein Sadik said. Upon arrival at B Co.’s ultimate location, Sadik has plans for his off time: “I intend to apply for officer training, and I will be preparing for that as much as possible. I’m a career Guardsman.”