Active shooter exercise tests RAF Mildenhall’s emergency response

EXERCISE! EXERCISE! EXERCISE! Please do not be alarmed – all injuries are simulated and no Airmen were hurt in the making of this scenario!
Firefighters played the role of casualties during an active shooter scenario at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 17, 2021. The exercise was one of many throughout the week as a call to action in getting back to basics and testing the base on potential threats.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2021 11:38
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
