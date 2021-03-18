Active shooter exercise tests RAF Mildenhall’s emergency response

Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | EXERCISE! EXERCISE! EXERCISE! Please do not be alarmed – all injuries are simulated...... read more read more

EXERCISE! EXERCISE! EXERCISE! Please do not be alarmed – all injuries are simulated and no Airmen were hurt in the making of this scenario! Firefighters from the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department triage a simulated gunshot victim during an active shooter exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 17, 2021. Volunteers from the fire department role played as victims and were given moulaged injuries to provide realism for emergency responders. The scenario was one of many held throughout the week to test the readiness of emergency responders and base defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)