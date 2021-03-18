Protecting everyone at Joe Foss Field is what the 114th Fighter Wing security forces Airmen prepare and train for. This is why active shooter training is important and held on a regular basis. The 114th SFS recent active shooter training showed the changes to their procedure to protect the life of others.



The training was set up to be as realistic as possible with two simulated shooters and civilians. This allowed them to practice the updated response to active shooter incidents.



The main goal now is to lessen the number of casualties and injuries. This means that two or even a single officer will respond immediately and enter the building.



“In the past, officers who respond to active shooter incidents are supposed to contain and assess the situation and wait for SWAT or a special unit to go in. We are now responding as fast as possible.” said Tech Sgt. Cody Lowe, 114th Security Forces squad leader.



The training added a full scale team that included the incident commander, team leads, and team members. The goal is to have proper communication and execute the orders given by the commander.



Simunition rounds and weapons were used to make it more realistic for SFS Airmen and allow them to engage and take down the shooters. Along with this, they needed to overcome any issues that might arise including radio malfunctions and uncooperative civilians.



“We wanted Airmen to think independently but still follow the incident commander’s orders and overcome any issues that may arise safely.” said Lowe.



Active shooters or other attacks is something we don't want to happen but the 114th Security Forces Airmen are ready to respond and act quickly.



“It is critical training because we need to act to ensure limiting the injuries and loss of life.” said Lowe.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2021 Date Posted: 03.18.2021 11:22 Story ID: 391714 Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Training to save more lives, by TSgt Duane Duimstra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.