Tenn. National Guard honors Andrew Jackson’s 254th birthday

HERMITAGE, Tenn. – A wreath-laying ceremony was held March 15 honoring President Andrew Jackson on what would have been his 254th birthday at Jackson’s home, The Hermitage, outside Nashville.



Gov. Bill Lee joined Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, at the annual ceremony by placing a wreath at the tomb of the seventh president to celebrate his many contributions as a civil servant leading up to his presidency from 1829-1837. The wreath is presented on behalf of the President of the United States.



"Honoring President Jackson every year is always special for us," said Holmes. "Taking into consideration his many accomplishments both as a self-made man and elected official, it is his military successes that make it special for us. It is as an elected official and military officer, he lived an extraordinary life."



President Jackson was first born into poverty in 1767 and orphaned by the age of 14. His path to the presidency started as a lawyer and judge before being elected to Congress. Jackson’s military career led him to a prominent role in leading the United States Army during the War of 1812. At the Battle of New Orleans, General Jackson’s troops defeated a larger British force in what is widely considered the greatest American land victory during the War.



"What may not be evident to many, President Jackson's leadership as a general is rightfully studied by military institutes of learning at the highest levels," said Holmes. "Jackson was a true Tennessean and a true American, in every sense of the word."



The Tennessee National Guard also provided a color guard, Chaplain services, and the 129th Army Band during the ceremony. The Andrew Jackson Foundation preserves The Hermitage to create learning opportunities and to inspire citizenship through experiencing the life and unique impact of Jackson. After the wreath-laying, visitors explored the The Hermitage, a National Historic Landmark which hosts more than 75,000 guests every year.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2021 Date Posted: 03.18.2021 09:46 Story ID: 391699 Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tenn. National Guard honors Andrew Jackson’s 254th birthday, by SSG Timothy Cordeiro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.