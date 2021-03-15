NAVFAC Southwest Awards $21.9 Million For Travis Air Force Base Maintenance Training Facility

SAN DIEGO - NAVFAC Southwest awarded Soltek Pacific Construction Co. a $21.9 million task order, March 15 in San Diego, under a multiple award construction contract for construction of a regional maintenance training facility in Travis Air Force Base, California.



“We are glad to be part of the effort to support the home-basing of the KC-46A Pegasus, the Air Force’s next generation of aerial refueling tanker, at Travis Air Force Base,” said Cmdr. Dan Stokes, NAVFAC Southwest assistant operations officer. “This maintenance training facility is a key component of the support for the new tanker, and one of many facilities projects underway at Travis in support of the new aircraft. Through close coordination with our Air Force client and design industry partners, we developed a project that will deliver enhanced warfighter support, and help our nation’s military stay ahead in the global Great Power Competition.”



The work to be performed by Soltek Pacific Construction Co. provides construction of a 33,361 square foot regional maintenance training facility that supports the home basing of the new KC-46A aerial refueling tanker at Travis Air Force Base. The facility will provide specialized hands-on training of maintenance personnel to enhance learning, facilitate the development of skills, and permit the practice of proper procedures necessary for the maintenance of integrated systems of the KC-46A aircraft.



SOLPAC Construction Inc. is doing business as Soltek Pacific Construction Co. Work is expected to be completed by spring 2023. NAVFAC Southwest is the contracting activity.

