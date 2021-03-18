Our Voices, Our Coast Guard- LCDR Trisha Jantzen

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Cmdr. Trisha Jantzen is underway with Station Seattle on a Response Boat - Medium...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Cmdr. Trisha Jantzen is underway with Station Seattle on a Response Boat - Medium (U.S. Coast Guard Photo). see less | View Image Page

March is Women’s History Month. This observance stands as a reminder of the strength that the Coast Guard has gained through the contributions and efforts of our female members who serve as part of an exceptional and diverse workforce. This series of interviews highlights just a few of the remarkable women in the Coast Guard and the stories behind their service.



Name: Lt. Cdr. Trisha Jantzen

Duty Title: District Response Advisory Team Supervisor

Duty Location: Station Seattle, Seattle, WA



What inspired you to join the Coast Guard?



I decided I wanted to join the Coast Guard and go to the Coast Guard Academy when I was 14 or 15 years old. The Academy interested me because I wanted to do something more than the typical college experience. I wanted a challenge and I wanted to be part of something that was important and meaningful. I was very fortunate to gain admission on my first application and looking back, I wouldn’t do anything differently.



What is meaningful to you about serving in the Coast Guard?



I have three young children. Like many working mothers, I regularly struggle with finding the balance between my professional aspirations and being a mom. While I have and will continue to make sacrifices on both fronts, I always land on a specific thought: The work that I do is meaningful and it is something my kids can be proud of. I hope my service to my country stands as a positive example for my children.



Has joining the Coast Guard helped shape your identity as a person?



The Coast Guard has absolutely had an influence on who I am. I stepped through the archways of the Coast Guard Academy two weeks after my high school graduation. My husband is an Academy classmate and we have now been in the Coast Guard going on 19 years. I have lived in five different places, traveled extensively, and gained countless unique experiences. As difficult as it is to be away from family and friends, it is balanced by a lot of positives because I am lucky to be a part of an organization where I feel like I have the opportunity to make a small mark on it.



What does the phrase “Stronger Together” mean to you?



The concept of the Coast Guard family and how we are “Stronger Together” has always been important to me. We move around so much that we never really have the chance to live near family or truly get settled into one place. It’s nice to know that wherever we go and whatever we do, we’ll always have our Coast Guard family there to support us.



Do you have a mentor that has inspired you or impacted your Service?



Most of my mentor relationships have happened naturally. I’ve had countless individuals regardless of gender, rate, rank, or background that I’ve admired and relied upon to help guide me to the next step. The people who have helped me the most are the ones who challenged me to do more and to think outside the box. This organization is full of fantastic people who serve as mentors at all levels!



The Coast Guard has a history of strong female members. How have those members helped pave a path for you in the Coast Guard?



I have always felt like I joined the Coast Guard at a unique and special time for women. Looking back, I saw some very real and significant obstacles faced by women, but looking forward, I only see opportunities. Nothing is out of reach and I am so grateful to the women who came before me for the hard work and challenges they experienced to pave this road.



What excites you about the future for women in the Coast Guard?



The future for women in the Coast Guard is very bright. It is clear that the organization is committed to creating both a diverse and inclusive workforce. This is the Coast Guard I will be proud to pass down to the next generation.