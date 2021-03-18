Safety Office Airman receives Airlifter of the Week

A U.S. Air Force noncommissioned officer in charge assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing Safety Office was recognized as Airlifter of the week for leading major office tasks in the first four months after he arrived at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 11.



Tech. Sgt. Dorian Lewis, 86th AW Safety Office occupational safety technician, established priorities to meet regulatory requirements and provided full-spectrum safety support for the entire Kaiserslautern Military Community.



Occupational safety technicians do various tasks such as inspections, training, mishap notifications, mishap investigations, risk assessments and answering other safety-related questions.



“Mishap Investigations can be (opened as a result of) an injury for any reason or damage across the installation,” Lewis said. “We’re not here to investigate for the same reason as the cops. Our whole purpose is mishap prevention, so we can ensure that (the same thing) doesn't happen to another member on the base.”



Lewis has only been here at Ramstein Air Base since November. In the first four months, he completed 11 annual safety inspections, identified 37 risks for mitigation

across the installation, completed 30 mishap investigations, and recommended action or prevention to the Air Force Safety Center and squadron commander.

Additionally, he trained 90 unit safety representatives to ensure safety policies and procedures are implemented throughout the wing.



“Tech. Sgt. Lewis has taken on the responsibility that is generally filled by four technicians in this role,” said Master Sgt. Daniel Lormand, 86th AW Safety Office

occupational safety superintendent. “He’s also been training another technician as well when he’s out on job sites.”



When Lewis receives a mishap, he and the 3-level technician sit down with the Air Force Instruction, so they can both review it.



“I take him along with me, and as I do the task, I explain the job,” said Lewis. “Then if he has any questions when he goes over it, I can actually go over it with him in

person while he’s still reading the Career Development Course.”



Lewis has a goal to become a certified safety professional and one day make master sergeant.



“To be a CSP means that I’m a guru at my job, but it's not just an Air Force certification.” Lewis said. “It's considered the gold standard for safety professionals.” CSPs perform professional level safety duties, such as making worksite assessments to determine risks, assessing potential hazards and controls, evaluating risks and hazard control measures, investigating incidents, maintaining and evaluating incident and loss records, and preparing emergency response plans.



Lewis was chosen as Airlifter of the Week for his ability to work through a manning shortage and exceed expectations.



“I could see him in the role as an occupational safety manager and maybe a writer for one of our school houses for the career development course,” Lormand said.

