Andersen Airmen rebuild pet shelters

More than 60 Airmen from Andersen Air Force Base volunteered at the Guam Animals In Need shelter March 13 and 14.



The volunteers spent the two days replacing roofs to provide shelter to homeless pets.



"This is the only pet shelter here on Guam." said Staff Sgt. Shawn McInnis, 554th Red Horse Squadron structural technician and project coordinator. "So any stray dogs that are here needing home this is the only place for them live. We want to provide them a safe and comfortable living space until they one day get adopted."



On Guam, stray dogs has become a problem is not enough stable shelters for the furry canines on the island.



"The covered areas were pretty old and they have been around for a while," said Alison Hadley, GAIN executive director. "This was a much needed project that has been a long time coming, and it's finally happening."



This project will help provide protection to the animals as they wait their forever home.



"We are demolishing the existing sunshades of all the dog kennels and replacing them brand new, with sheet metal, for the only dog kennel on Guam," McInnis said. "That way the dogs have some protection from the heat and protection from the rain.



"I love doing my job as structures and also finding a purpose in showing the local community that even though I am not from here I still respect where I live and want to come out here and help," McInnis said.

