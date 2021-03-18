Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Egyptian ENS Sharm El-Sheikh, USS Somerset Perform Passing Exercise

    USS Somerset PASSEX with Egyptian Navy

    Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class David Zeigler | 210314-N-JC800-1188 RED SEA (March 14, 2021) - Egyptian guided-missile frigate ENS...... read more read more

    RED SEA

    03.18.2021

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    The Egyptian guided-missile frigate ENS Sharm El-Sheikh (FFG 901) and U.S. amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) conducted a passing exercise (PASSEX), March 14.

    A PASSEX is an exercise in which multiple ships operate in close vicinity to practice evolutions together to improve crews’ knowledge, navigation and interoperability.

    “Operating with the Egyptian Navy is a highlight for our deployment. As the U.S. Navy operates forward to reassure friends and deter adversaries, strengthening partnerships is important,” said Capt. Dave Kurtz, Somerset’s commanding officer.

    The PASSEX commenced with Sharm El-Sheikh and Somerset performing divisional tactics and maneuvers in formation. Additionally, the ships performed replenishment-at-sea approaches to strengthen our ability to operate together and increase shiphandling skills.

    “Our work with the Egyptians was coordinated in detail, and took advantage of common maritime operating procedures,” said Kurtz. Although brief, it solidifies that our two navies can and often do operate from the same playbook. By capturing those lessons, the next exercise can build on that foundation and become even more complex.”

    Somerset is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 02:54
    Story ID: 391681
    Location: RED SEA
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Egyptian ENS Sharm El-Sheikh, USS Somerset Perform Passing Exercise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT