New Iberia, La., native serves aboard USS Rafael Peralta

PACIFIC OCEAN – Petty Officer 1st Class Jamie Richman, a native of New Iberia, La., is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115).



Richman has served for nineteen years, and is a Navy Counselor by rate. She helps Sailors aboard Rafael Peralta make decisions regarding their careers by providing professional guidance.



Though her beginnings were in New Iberia, she now finds herself on the other side of the Pacific Ocean, aboard Rafael Peralta. Rafael Peralta is currently forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan, and is on patrol in the Indo-Pacific Region.



“I left home to become a better person than I was,” said Richman. “Joining the Navy definitely made me who I am today.”



Even from miles away, Richman says she stays connected to her hometown through family and friends in the area. Despite her long absence from home, New Iberia remains a significant part of her life.



“This is the place I grew up, where I made and lost friends throughout my time there,” she said. “It's the place where my family is. Even if I don't go home enough, it will always be home.”



While in the Navy, Richman has been selected as Senior Sailor of the Year at two different commands in a row, the most recent being onboard the Rafael Peralta.



“I never thought I would have it in me, but I was pushed to do what I needed to do by those

that had seen the potential in me,” she said.



Richman has also found motivation from her best friend, a retired chief petty officer.



“I look up to my best friend, Cathy,” she said. “She was my prior chief and is now retired. She has helped me both personally, and in my work life these past few years. If it wasn't for her, I wouldn't be where I am now in my career. I have accomplished a lot; definitely something I wouldn't have done on my own if wasn't pushed.”



Richman was able to pursue her associate’s degree in general studies at Columbia College online. Her future goals are to achieve a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, be a good mother to her two sons, and make the rank of chief petty officer.



Her past experiences on different ships in the Navy gives her the utmost respect for the Sailors aboard Rafael Peralta.



“Not only do they do their job, they do others as well,” said Richman. “It’s definitely the best warship, and I’m glad to have been able to experience it.”



Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force.



As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet employs 50-70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian oceans. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region.

