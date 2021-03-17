Local Army recruiters to host virtual career fair

SEATTLE — U.S. Army recruiters across Washington, Alaska, and Northern Idaho are hosting a virtual career fair on March 26 as part of an Army-wide campaign to educate interested individuals about full-time and part-time careers available in 150 different specialties.



COVID-19 has significantly affected unemployment rates, with the heaviest toll falling on women. Considering the 8 occupation fields hit hardest by the pandemic in 2020, the U.S. Army has opportunities in many of those fields, from construction to transportation, and even music industry jobs with the Army Field Band.



The U.S. Army continues to provide a pathway to success for those looking to serve their country while gaining valuable skills. As part of the hiring event, Army recruiters will provide information about the many benefits of military service, including health insurance, retirement plans, training and education opportunities, and family support programs.



Through a wide variety of career options, ranging from traditional combat roles to support positions in logistics, engineering and technology, the U.S. Army provides on-the-job experience and educational tools to individuals who then bring leadership and skills to the communities in which they live.



Qualified applicants may be eligible for bonuses up to $40,000 or student loan reimbursement up to $65,000 (depending on the selected occupation), length of the contract, and timeline for shipping to basic training.



Individuals interested in requesting an interview or learning more about the local U.S. Army virtual career fair, can head to https://app.brazenconnect.com/events/21rpM or follow @goarmyseattle on social media.

