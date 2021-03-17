Women's History Month Employee Spotlight-Karyn Adams

Name: Karyn Adams

Position: Deputy Chief Engineering & Construction Division.

Years with SWL: 20 years.

Education: Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering-University of Memphis, Master of Science in Operations Management-University of Arkansas.

Hobbies: Soccer mom, running, traveling, tennis, golfing and baking. I love learning and trying new things.



Q: What positions have you held in the district?

A: Structural (Dam) Engineer, Planner, Executive Assistant, Design Coordinator, Project Manager, Program Manager and Deputy Chief Engineering and Construction.



Q: What was your favorite job position and why?

A: How do you not say your current job? I have enjoyed almost every position I have held throughout the district and on deployments and developmentals. I really enjoyed being the executive assistant, as I was able to work with almost everyone in the district. However, my favorite position has been as a program/project manager. It was the hardest job I have had to date, but also the most rewarding. I am looking forward to many new challenges in E&C and getting back to my engineering roots.



Q: What do you enjoy most about your job?

A: What I am the most excited about is getting to work on civil works and operations projects again. I started my career as a structural engineer and traveled the McClellan–Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System visiting locks and dams as well as rappelling from a few of our high head dams. But for the past 10 plus years, my focus has been on military projects and programs. I anticipate I will gain a new insight and appreciation for our civil works and operations program, while keeping a pulse on the military program.



Q: What has been your favorite project you have worked on so far?

A: Goodness, that is a tough one! Probably one of the most fun projects I worked on was at Goodfellow Airforce Base. It was a Continuous Learning Center and the base was interested in making it a unique facility, so we studied many green concepts. For example, if it could sustain a green roof concept in a low water climate, cross walks that light up when you enter and many other things that are more standard now, but were pretty innovative at that time.



Q: What ways have you found to balance your home life with the busy schedule you have at work?

A: When my children are home, I try to be present. Phones down, listening ears open and work to interact with them as much as possible. I also, include at least one child (if not both) in my daily workouts. That gives me some time to talk to them while we walk or ride bikes and enjoy some time outdoors.



Q: Tell us a fun fact about yourself!

A: I have been to five of the seven continents and thirty of the fifty United States. My goal is to one day travel to all the continents and all fifty states.



Q: Favorite family tradition

A: Movie night! We pop popcorn, pick a movie and all 4 of us pile up in one bed to watch a movie.



Q: Favorite hero/someone that inspires you and why

A: My favorite hero is Spiderman, he’s smart, kind and believes the best in all people. With great power, comes great responsibility. However, that’s most likely not what you are asking. Who inspires me, recently it has been Kamala Harris, obviously! Not only is she the first female to hold the position of Vice President, she is also the first female of color to hold that title. I can’t wait to see what all she will do as VP; it is a very exciting time. Who has inspired me for most of my life? My mother. She has taught me how to overcome obstacles, that there is silver lining in almost any grey sky, taught me more than I could ever learn from a book, set an example of how to live life to the fullest and has helped me to make wise choices even in the most ambiguous situations.

