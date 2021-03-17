Our Voices, Our Coast Guard- CDR Charlotte Mundy

Courtesy Photo | Cdr. Charlotte Mundy is the Commanding Officer of the CGC VIGOROUS, homeported in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cdr. Charlotte Mundy is the Commanding Officer of the CGC VIGOROUS, homeported in Virginia Beach, VA. see less | View Image Page

March is Women’s History Month. This observance stands as a reminder of the strength that the Coast Guard has gained through the contributions and efforts of our female members who serve as part of an exceptional and diverse workforce. This series of interviews highlights just a few of the remarkable women in the Coast Guard and the stories behind their service.



Name: Cdr. Charlotte Mundy

Duty Title: Commanding Officer

Duty Location: Coast Guard Cutter VIGOROUS, homeported in Virginia Beach, VA



What inspired you to join the Coast Guard?



I was living in Wilmington, NC, a huge Coast Guard city. I didn’t know much of anything about the Coast Guard, but was curious because I always saw the boats from Station Wrightsville Beach or the big ship located downtown. I talked to a Coast Guard recruiter who told me about a steady paycheck, health care, and the adventure. I was originally interested in environmental pollution response, but got side tracked into an afloat career when I was at Officer Candidate School. Nearly twenty-two years later, I’m convinced I chose the right career path!



What is meaningful to you about serving in the Coast Guard?



Despite some limitations, every job in the Coast Guard is open to women.



Has joining the Coast Guard helped shape your identity as a person?



I was going through college, grad school, and post-education without any direction. Joining the Coast Guard set a clear path for me. The leadership challenges I faced as I pursued my afloat career also helped me grow and strengthen personally. I learned that I could accomplish tough tasks and lead others to do the same in any environment.



What does the phrase “Stronger Together” mean to you?



We hardly do anything alone in the Coast Guard, especially onboard ships. You always have your shipmates there to help with tasks and to keep you company. One of the many things I love about the Coast Guard is that it brings so many different people together from different backgrounds and locations who all have different perspectives and life experiences. Despite these difference we are all united with a common purpose.



Do you have a mentor that has inspired you or impacted your Service?



I have a couple of mentors and I think everyone needs mentors. Mostly those who I have worked with at previous units who offered to be a sounding board when I need to talk something through, or need an alternate perspective on a problem or situation. My mentors have also advocated on my behalf and opened up opportunities for me that I wouldn’t have otherwise been able to take advantage of. They helped me believe in my abilities even when I’m not certain of them and reinforce that I’m skilled/talented/knowledgeable enough for the job I’m doing.



The Coast Guard has a history of strong female members. How have those members helped pave a path for you in the Coast Guard?



My first Commanding Officer was Capt. Beverly Kelley on USCGC BOUTWELL. At the time, I didn’t think anything of it; she was just my Commanding Officer. It was normal for me to have a female Captain. It took a couple more tours for me to realize just how uncommon that was. Her presence on BOUTWELL helped me internalize what was possible for me.



What excites you about the future for women in the Coast Guard?



What excites me most is that there are so many opportunities for women to get underway on new assets! It’s impossible for me to separate what the Coast Guard has offered me from what being underway has offered me, and I want other women to be comfortable pursuing those amazing opportunities offered by sea service.