Celebrating Irish-American Heritage Month

March 3, 2021 (CAMP RIPLEY, Minnesota) – Throughout the year we as Americans, celebrating the rich melting pot of cultures and peoples, take time to share the achievements of our diversities by recognizing several different months focusing on specific groups.



These groups, often times through extreme hardship, helped shape our country. Their sacrifice as pioneers as well as their triumph as victims have shown us the strengths and weaknesses of our society for what it was, and for what it could be.



Irish-American Heritage Month is celebrated during the month of March by proclamation of the President and Congress of the United States to honor the achievements and contributions of Irish immigrants and their descendants living in the United States. It was first celebrated in 1991 and each year in March, the Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) visits the United States on Saint Patrick's Day. A Shamrock Ceremony takes place in the morning at the White House where a crystal bowl containing shamrocks is presented to the President in the Oval Office. The claim for the world's first Saint Patrick's Day parade comes from New York City where it occurred on March 17, 1762, celebrating “all things Irish” and featuring Irish soldiers serving in the British military who protected the Colonies during the French and Indian War.



Although many Americans share some amount of Ireland running through their veins, the acceptance or interest to publicly display that ‘Green pride” was a tough fight from the early day in our country. In many settled parts of our quickly growing nation the immigrant population’s blood, regardless of origin, was not as American as the current resident’s and had to be spilled on battlefields for over a century in order to prove their loyalty and patriotism.



During the mid-19th century, the United States had an influx of migration from Ireland. The former British territory was in the midst of a famine and with limited options for survival, many of the oppressed and poverty stricken population left their homeland for greener pastures.



“Many became the farmers, servants, miners, factory workers, and laborers who fed our Nation, kept our homes, and built our industry and infrastructure. They became the soldiers who won American independence, died to preserve our Union, and fought in every battle since to defend America and its values,” as stated in the 2021 Presidential Proclamation.



Of the over 3,500 Medals of Honor awarded since March of 1863, an estimated 2,021 have been awarded to Irish-American recipients, more than twice the number awarded any other ethnic group.



Soldiers like Master Sgt. Dan Ewer are proud of their Irish roots. Currently serving as a 46Z Public Affairs Chief and State Historian with the Minnesota National Guard, Master Sgt. Ewer takes in all he can about his heritage. Celebrating the positives and learning from the negatives.



“My ethnic heritage is important to me. I am nearly full blooded Scots-Irish. Personally, I celebrate both Protestant and Catholic backgrounds. I love traditional Irish language, music, food, drink, art, and literature. I find Irish history both passionate, tragic, and ancient. Centuries of Irish heritage informs my self-identity based on the past and provides a context for my future,” added Ewer.



Like many Soldiers his priorities have changed over the years, but initially Ewer enlisted in the Army for the skills he would gain, the experience, and the GI Bill. Starting his military career with the famed 101st Airborne Division in 1984, Ewer found the Army to be a culture change from his hometown of Anoka Minnesota.



“Of course I was proud to serve, as my father did in WWII, but as a young man I was more self-centered. After the Army, I tried life as a civilian but I missed the camaraderie and being part of something greater than myself,” he stated.



Within just a few months Ewer joined the Reserves and then the Guard where he has proudly served for the last three decades. While in the service, Ewer found the parallel path of military tradition and historical preservation. “The Guard is a respected organization in the community. I am honored to serve in a unique role that preserves the heritage of this important organization.”



Irish-American Heritage Month has never received special emphasis in the military and is relatively new as a special emphasis nationally. “As many other ethnic minorities do, I celebrate my heritage year-round and do not need a special month. Irish Americans no longer suffer from racism as African Americans and other racial minorities do but each ethic observance is important for its member’s self-image and to demonstrate the value the organization places on inclusion.



“An organization gains strength though a diversity of skills and talents. The inclusion and utilization of all perspectives is necessary for the military to stay relevant, especially the National Guard who directly serve their local communities.



“Irish-American Heritage Month events are an opportunity to share the culture I celebrate all year with the rest of the world. I believe it is important to celebrate the diversity represented by each ethnic minority,” said Ewer.



The Céad Míle Fáilte (a hundred thousand welcomes) attitude of the Irish considers everyone to be Irish on St Patrick’s Day. May all ethnicities be celebrated with such inclusion by its members and by the general public!



As with many cultures who blended and attained their art, music, language and heritage to the American society, we owe recognition to the Irish-American service-members, storytellers and entrepreneurs who endured to develop America as the land of opportunity. Our continued celebration of our diversities can only lead to our overall success as people and as a nation.