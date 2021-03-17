Ready to help: Hohenfels emergency response crew recognized for rescue efforts

Photo By Sgt. Julian Padua | The Hohenfels Fire Department employees receive certificates of recognition on March...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Julian Padua | The Hohenfels Fire Department employees receive certificates of recognition on March 17, 2021 at the Hohenfels Training Area. The recognized personnel are receiving certificates of recognition at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center for their professionalism and support in helping the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment paratroopers during an airborne operation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Julian Padua) see less | View Image Page

HOHENFELS, Germany- Members of the Hohenfels Fire Department, the Red Cross, and the tree climbing team for Hohenfels Training Area were awarded certificates of appreciation by the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, for providing emergency services following an airborne operation training conducted by the unit. The ceremony took place at the Hohenfels Training Area on March 17, 2021.



Previously on March 6, 2021, the 2-503rd conducted the airborne operation training as part of a multinational exercise hosted by the Joint Multinational Readiness Center. Participating units were assisted by the Hohenfels emergency responders when some paratroopers drifted into the nearby tree line. The emergency services teams showed professionalism and bravery in conducting medical care for the paratroopers.



“The tree climbing teams were pre-staged at the drop zone site where they immediately came to rescue the paratroopers that were stuck on the tree branches,” said Sgt. Jack Riley of the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment.



Riley, weapons squad leader, was assigned as the drop zone safety officer where he gave the aircrafts clearance to drop the paratroopers.



As soon as all the paratroopers landed on the drop zone, the emergency services teams quickly moved towards them for any medical assistance.



Riley said that this service was very important to the 2-503rd, as it provided safety readiness and the service teams showed exceptional cooperation from each other in providing medical assistance to the paratroopers.



Stoekl Guenter, the Hohenfels Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief, said that the training that the Hohenfels emergency responders conduct at JMRC prepared them for a quick response at the scene.



“My team does high angle rescue training and in this case, we provided medical services for some of the paratroopers,” Guenter said.



Guenter, who has served on the Hohenfels Fire Department for over 35 years, said he enjoys his work and the ability to bring assistance during emergency situations.



“I love the feeling of returning to the station having rescued someone in the process. I love helping people and feel relieved they get to go back home,” said Guenter.



The airborne operation training was conducted as part of Exercise Rock Topside II, which brought soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade stationed in Italy, as well as the 8th Regiment Parachutiste D'Infanterie de Marine, 11 Brigade Parachutiste to the Hohenfels Training Area. The exercise is one of the many multinational training events hosted by JMRC.