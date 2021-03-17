Master Sgt. James Segreti, a Kingston resident, named Outstanding NCO of the Year by New York Air National Guard

Stewart Air National Guard Base, Newburgh, N.Y. — Stewart Air National Guard Base, Newburgh, N.Y. — Master Sergeant James A. Segreti, a Kingston resident and a C-17 Loadmaster assigned to the New York Air National Guard's 105th Airlift Wing, has been named Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for the 5,800-member new York Air National Guard.



Segreti has over 13 years of service and has held the positions of C-5 Mission Loadmaster, C-17 Mission Loadmaster, C-17 Instructor Loadmaster, and C-17 Evaluator Loadmaster. Over his tenure he has accumulated over 3000 hours total military flight time. This includes 550 hours of flying into combat zones.



Loadmasters are responsible for overseeing the cargo and passengers in an Air Force transport aircraft.

Segreti is a full-time Airman who also serves as the 105the Airlift Wing manager for the electronic flight bag, an information management device that provides information to aircrew members. He is also the technical order distribution officer for the wing's 137th Airlift Squadron.



The New York Air National Guard selects Airmen of the Year in four categories annually. The winners are selected by a board of senior enlisted Airmen from across the force.



".Sergeant Segreti distinguished himself as a top performer as a productive leader and relentless innovator," said Command Chief Master Sgt. Denny Richardson, the New York Air National Guard's senior enlisted leader.



Segreti led the 105th Airlift Wing's Strategic Vision program. He also worked to enlist new Airmen into the 105th, aiding the wing in achieving 102% end strength, Richardson added.



Segreti is a "tip of the spear" enlisted aviator and evaluator, focused on safety and modernization through innovation, Richardson said.



"His professional development standards are relentless and he is a community ambassador, conducting 50+ hours of outreach as a children's ministry teacher and dedicated volunteer to the Pregnancy Support Center of Ulster County," Richardson said.



Segreti grew up in Rhinebeck and enlisted in the New York Air National Guard in 2008. He completed basic military training as the top honor graduate in May 2009.



He flew on C-5 aircrew in support of missions to Iraq and Afghanistan. In 2014 he graduated from C-17 instructor loadmaster school. He now serves as evaluator loadmaster for the wing.



Segreti is a graduate of the Air Force Noncommissioned Officer Academy and Senior Enlisted Joint Professional Military Education.



He holds an associate degree in applied science and aviation operations from the Community College of the Air Force, and a bachelor's of science degree from Liberty University. Segreti also holds a private pilot's license.



He was the distinguished graduate for the loadmaster fundamentals course as well as the C-5A loadmaster initial qualification course and the C-17A loadmaster initial qualification course.



His awards include the Air Force Air Medal, the Aerial Achievement Medal, and the Air Force Commendation Medal.

