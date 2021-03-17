NY Air Guard Staff Sgt. Matthew Bauman, a Marilla resident, named Outstanding Airman of the Year

NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NY, UNITED STATES 03.17.2021 Courtesy Story New York National Guard

NIAGARA FALLS AIR RESERVE STATION, NY (03/16/2021) — New York Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Matthew Bauman, a Marilla resident, and a member of the 107th Attack Wing, has been named Outstanding Airmen of the Year by the senior enlisted leaders of the 5,800- member New York Air National Guard.



Bauman serves as an aerospace medical technician in the 107th Attack Wing's Medical Group. The wing, which operates the MQ-9 remotely operated aircraft, is based at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.



Bauman was selected by a board made up of senior enlisted leaders from across the New York Air National Guard, said Command Chief Master Sgt. Denny Richardson, the senior enlisted leader for the New York Air National Guard.



The selection reflects Bauman's potential as well as his accomplishments to date, Richardson said.



The New York National Guard picks four Airmen of the Year annually in the categories of First Sergeant, Airman, Non-Commissioned Officer and Senior Non-Commissioned Officer.



Bauman distinguished himself for his leadership during the New York State COVID-19 response.



He served as the lead for the airport COVID-19 contact tracing teams which collected forms from travelers arriving in New York.



Bauman also performed more than 1,145 swabs and 667 medical screenings himself and oversaw more than 58,000 samples collected during his time served.



Bauman enlisted in the 107th Attack Wing in October of 2015 after earning his Doctorate of Chiropractic Medicine from D'Youville College in Buffalo in 2012.



"He is very proud to be in the military and he shines the most while he is involved on a specific mission," said Senior Master Sgt. Jeannie Mang, a health systems technician in the medical group. "He is always striving to be his best."



Bauman volunteers his time to both unit members and the community. He conducted mock interview boards for his peers and coordinated a community program that delivered 1,800 meals to two homeless shelters.



"He is very kind and caring and administers chiropractic care to his fellow Airmen at no-cost," Mang said. "He is truly a selfless leader and we are proud of this recent accomplishment."



When not treating patients Bauman volunteers as a collegiate pitching coach instructing athletes in biomechanics, strength conditioning, and game management.



Bauman's awards also include the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal.