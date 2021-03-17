Manlius resident Lt. Col. William Hofmann takes command of National Guard logistics battalion

Photo By Lt. Col. Roberta Comerford | New York Army National Guard Lt. Col. William Hofmann, a Manlius resident and veteran...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Col. Roberta Comerford | New York Army National Guard Lt. Col. William Hofmann, a Manlius resident and veteran of the War in Afghanistan, accepts the flag of the 427th Brigade Support Battalion during change of command ceremonies on Sunday, March 14 at at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base on Sunday, March 14. Hofmann replaces Lt. Col. Shawn Shutts who took command of the unit in 2018. Shutts is retiring from the Army National Guard after more than 20 years of service. (U.S. Army National Guard Lt. Col. Roberta Comerford) see less | View Image Page

Syracuse, NY — New York Army National Guard Lt. Col. William Hofmann, a Manlius resident and veteran of the War in Afghanistan, took command of the 427th Brigade Support Battalion, during change of command ceremonies held at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base on Sunday, March 14.



Hofmann replaces Lt. Col. Shawn Shutts who took command of the unit in 2018. Shutts is retiring from the Army National Guard after more than 20 years of service.



Shutts resides in Macungie, Pennsylvania with his wife Lisa and their daughters, Caroline and Abigail. He is the Director of Academy Operations at the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings's Point, New York.



The 427th Brigade Support Battalion has elements located across New York and provides logistics support to the New York Army National Guard's 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.



Hofmann entered the Army in 2005 through the Reserve Officers Training Corps program at Clarkson University and was commissioned as a Transportation Corps officer.



He completed Airborne School and was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division's 2nd Battalion 321st Airborne Field Artillery Regiment where he served as a company executive officer and platoon leader. He served in Khowst Province for 15 months with the 82nd Airborne.



He also served as a battalion logistics officer and support operations transportation and deployed again to Afghanistan's Kandahar Province as the commander of the forward support company for the 1st Battalion 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment.



After leaving the Active Army in 2011, Hofmann joined the New York Army National Guard.



He has served as the deputy commander for the 24th Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team. The logistics officer for the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and the support operations officer and executive officer for the 427th Brigade Support Battalion.



He currently works full time as deputy director of logistics for the New York Army National Guard at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham.



His awards include two Bronze Star Medals, the Combat Action Badge, the Meritorious Service Medal the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, and the Parachutist Badge.



He holds a bachelor of science in business and technology management from Clarkson University.



And his wife Danielle Hofmann have three children: Katelynn, Madelynn, and Matthew.