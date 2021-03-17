Passion-turned purpose: a calling from the heart

Physical and mental health play key roles in the overall wellness to individuals. Physical health ensures you have the strength to accomplish your daily duties. Mental health helps keep you socially and mentally prepared to live a healthy life. Recently, an Airman volunteered to support the presidential inauguration in a unique way, learning what it meant to help others’ spiritual well-being.



Stepping out into the cold weather in Washington D.C., Tech. Sgt. Aisha Bullock knew she would be in for long days and nights. Recently, Bullock cross-trained from a medical technician to a chaplain’s assistant, becoming the noncommissioned officer in charge of religious affairs for the 189th Airlift Wing. The change in careers also changed her outlook on how she could help people and increase resilience across the force. Over the course of four days, Bullock and the Arkansas Air National Guard chaplaincy team provided support to National Guard members supporting the inauguration, giving them advice and sharing resources to improve lifestyles and improve spiritual and mental well-being.



“Being over here in the chapel, it’s made me really enjoy being around people,” she said. “The trip really sealed the deal for me that this is where I’m supposed to be and take care of people’s needs in a different way.”



Between Bullock and the two chaplains who were part of her team, the group provided services to hundreds of Soldiers and Airmen braving the cold to provide National Guard support to the Nation’s capitol. With 12 to 16-hour days to look forward to, the chaplaincy team worked along-side individuals wearing full battle gear and ready for anything that came their way. During the inauguration, she and the crew were assigned to the metro area and spent the day with the troops, riding between the various locations to provide support. Because the metro area was heavily guarded, Bullock said it was even more important to share their presence with the troops and take care of their needs.



“I wasn’t anticipating what I signed up for,” she said. “It was long, hard work, but it was extremely gratifying to know that I was helping people feel better by just chatting with them and sharing what we had to offer as a chaplaincy force with others. It was a beautiful thing to have joint operations taking care of each other. We helped an Army chaplain take care of his troops and it was a really good working relationship. It was much more fulfilling than I could have imagined.”



One instance that she recalled was when Chaplain Pear, the Arkansas Air National Guard lead chaplain would interact with the troops. At the end of the conversation, he would pull out a wrapped Lifesaver, giving it to the Airman or Soldier and let the individual know that they are a Lifesaver. It was something that put a smile on almost everybody’s face and broke the ice even in their seriousness and stillness that this little lifesaver brightened their day.



The trip to Washington D.C. was Bullock’s first and she was overwhelmed by the history that surrounded her. A visit to Arlington Cemetery pulled an emotional response from her as she took in the solitude and quiet of the grounds.



“It was an awesome experience and if you ever get a chance to go, it’s very humbling,” she said. “To go there and feel the presence of those who served before us is beautiful. The chaplain corps has existed since the beginning of the armed forces, and I think we’re doing a much better job of listening to people. It made me think of all these people and hope that the words of encouragement and time I spent with them helped to get them through the day.”



Bullock said she is glad she took the opportunity to add this step in her life to her faith walk. She explained that being a chaplain’s assistant means so much more than completing the daily tasks expected of her. She explained that she chose to use this change of pace to look at the other side of the coin.



“If this is what the chapel is supposed to do, then this one of the best places to be in the military.”

