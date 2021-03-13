Fort Stewart Holds Second Outdoor Recreation Open House

Photo By Pvt. Summer Keiser | Jack Douglas holds a small alligator on his lap, March 13, 2021, at Holbrook Pond in...... read more read more Photo By Pvt. Summer Keiser | Jack Douglas holds a small alligator on his lap, March 13, 2021, at Holbrook Pond in Fort Stewart, Georgia. Trapper Jack, owned by Jack Douglas, was one of several booths set up for the Fort Stewart Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s Outdoor Recreation Department’s second open house to provide information about alligators native to Georgia. see less | View Image Page

Fort Stewart's Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare, and Recreation's Outdoor Recreation Department hosted their second open house at Holbrook Pond, March 13, on Fort Stewart, Georgia.



The open house showcased several outdoor recreational activities that are provided by FMWR. It also featured local businesses in the Fort Stewart area and a K9 military working dog demonstration performed by the 93rd Military Working Dogs Detachment.



“It’s important to get people out here and show there’s more things you can do here at Fort Stewart,” said Haley Col, a Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers representative. “Especially on a nice day like this, it’s nice to show them the opportunities FMWR has to offer.”



According to attendees of the event, the non-profit organization Center for Wildlife Education booth and Trapper Jack’s information booth were both highlights of the open house.



"My favorite part of the event was the gators,” said Morgan Hobson, another BOSS representative. Hobson said she enjoyed petting a small alligator that was held by Jack Douglas, the owner of Savannah’s Trapper Jack.



Col said she had fun watching the reptiles and birds at the Center of Wildlife Education booth.



Another popular event was the 93rd MWD Detachment’s demonstration of controlled aggression, obedience training and K9 equipment display. The 93rd MWD Detachment chose to participate in the open house, not only to support the FMWR, but to also honor National K9 Veterans day, a day that recognizes the dedicated military working dogs who have served.



MWD Alex and MWD Groll, both assigned to 93rd MWD Detachment, gathered an audience around their fenced-in stage during their demonstrations.



"I feel like doing a demonstration on a day that honors them is a great opportunity to give a visualization to people outside of canine,” said Spc. Kaylie Buck, a MWD handler assigned to the 93rd MWD Detachment. “People don’t really see us or notice us that often on what we can provide and what we actually do."



Spc. Catalino Lopez, a MWD handler assigned to the 93rd MWD Detachment, said his favorite part of the demonstration was the controlled aggression training.



“I really like controlled aggression,” said Lopez. “Something about it gives me the rush of knowing you’re teaching the dog and watching them develop over time.”



While the open house was hosted on K9 Veteran’s day, it also was a significant day for the FMWR’s Outdoor Recreation Department.



“Today we are celebrating 50 years of outdoor recreation,” said Nikko Abreu, the lead recreation assistant for Fort Stewart Outdoor Recreation. “We’re having an open house to commemorate that.”



Abreu said he helped coordinate with about 18 vendors to host the open house and organized activities such as axe-throwing, paintball and kayaking for attendees to participate in. He said he envisions getting people back outside, especially during COVID.



"Right now we are in the talks to do this maybe yearly or twice every year," said Abreu.