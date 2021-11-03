Researching a Better Way

Photo By Seaman Erik Rivera | YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 2, 2021) - Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Travis Pollard,...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Erik Rivera | YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 2, 2021) - Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Travis Pollard, from Brooklyn, New York, provides a saliva sample to a researcher from U.S. Naval Medical Research Unit 2 (NAMRU-2) aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19). NAMRU-2 is onboard to procure samples from Sailors who volunteered to participate in the research study called Survey of Immune Response to Coronavirus Disease 2019 Infections (SIM-COVID). SIM-COVID is part of the Navy-wide initiative to research how widespread COVID-19 infections are across the fleet.. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik M. Rivera Jr.) see less | View Image Page

YOKOSUKA, Japan – U.S. Naval Medical Research Unit Two (NAMRU-2) is conducting a COVID-19 study with samples from active duty volunteers aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) March 1 to 5, 2021.



The study is officially named Survey of Immune Response to Coronavirus Disease 2019 Infections, abbreviated SIM-COVID. The primary objective of the study is to collect sufficient data to estimate past exposure to the SARS-2 Coronavirus among active duty personnel.



“Laboratory scientists at the Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC) have developed an antibody detection test that can differentiate between people that were naturally infected with COVID-19, and people that were vaccinated with either the Moderna or Pfizer mRNA vaccine,” said Lt. Cmdr. Robert D. Hontz, department head of Emerging Infectious Diseases, NAMRU-2. “Now that vaccinations are happening all over the Fleet, this test will help us determine who was infected prior to receiving their vaccine.”



SIM-COVID is part of the Navy-wide initiative to research how widespread COVID-19 infections are across the fleet, and what force health protection measures could be used to protect Sailors and maintain operational readiness.



According to Hontz, COVID-19 is a disease of critical operational significance that is still not well understood. Results from this study will allow NAMRU-2 to better understand how widespread this disease has been amongst operational forces in the region. What is learned from this study will contribute to evaluating new testing procedures, screening protocols, and surveillance, augmenting force health protection measures to maintain readiness.



“Navy Medical researchers are always working to identify threats to Sailor’s health and operational readiness, and finding ways to provide force health protection. We are grateful to Blue Ridge Sailors and others who participate in research to help us all,” said Hontz. “Our NAMRU-2 team will return to the Blue Ridge for another event in approximately six-to-eight weeks in case any crew may be interested in participating again, or for the first time.”



The research study is completely voluntary, and any active duty personnel can participate. It takes approximately 30 minutes and consists of reviewing and signing a consent form, a brief questionnaire and providing a small amount of blood and saliva.



Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy, and as 7th Fleet command ship, is responsible for patrolling and fostering relationships within the Indo-Asia Pacific Region.