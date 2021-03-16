151st Air Refueling Command Chief Retires After 27 Years of Service

Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, UTAH.– The command chief master sergeant of the 151st Air Refueling Wing, Utah Air National Guard was ceremoniously retired after 27 years of military service, March 15, 2021 at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Utah.



Brig. Gen. Daniel D. Boyack, Utah Air National Guard commander, presided over the ceremony and thanked the 151st Air Refueling Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Matthew L. Hooper's family for supporting his career.



“I know how tough it can be to spend a lot of weekends and time away from your loved ones,” said Boyack. “You don’t accomplish 27 years out here without the support of a great family.”



Hooper began his career with the Utah Air National Guard in January 1994 and went on to graduate with honors from the Security Police Academy in May 1994.



“January 11, 1994, that was a pretty cool day for me,” said Hooper. “That was the first time I got to get on an airplane and I went to Lackland Air Force base to start Basic Training. Six weeks later, I became an Airman, it was one of the best things to ever happen to me.”



Throughout his military career, Hooper has deployed in support of Operations Noble Eagle and Iraqi Freedom. In 2016, Hooper was selected to serve as the senior enlisted Airman assigned to the 151st Air Refueling Wing.



“It is always easy to remember how long Matt’s been in because we joined just a few months after each other.” said Boyack. “It has been great to watch his personal growth as he climbed the ranks. He’s gone from the face of Security Forces to making a profound impact as our command chief on a national level.”



Hooper has served on the Executive Council for the Utah Enlisted Association of the National Guard since 2016 and will continue as the Executive Director. EANGUS is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to promoting the status, welfare and professionalism of enlisted members of the National Guard by supporting legislation that provides adequate staffing, pay, benefits, entitlements, equipment and installations for the National Guard.



As the ceremony concluded, Hooper encouraged everyone to not be complacent and constantly challenge each other.



“Continue to elevate the bar for yourself and the people around you,” said Hooper. “We can hold each other accountable and make each other better. That is what we are going to need as we move forward as a military.”

