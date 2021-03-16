Our Voices, Our Coast Guard- EMC Vaitia De La Rosa

Courtesy Photo | EMC Vaitia De La Rosa poses in the Engineering Control Center onboard CGC SYCAMORE...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | EMC Vaitia De La Rosa poses in the Engineering Control Center onboard CGC SYCAMORE (U.S. Coast Guard Photo). see less | View Image Page

March is Women’s History Month. This observance stands as a reminder of the strength that the Coast Guard has gained through the contributions and efforts of our female members who serve as part of an exceptional and diverse workforce. This series of interviews highlights just a few of the remarkable women in the Coast Guard and the stories behind their service.



Name: EMC Vaitia De La Rosa

Duty Title: Unit Command Chief/Electrical Division Shop Supervisor

Duty Location: Coast Guard Cutter SYCAMORE, homeported in Newport, RI



What inspired you to join the Coast Guard?



I didn’t get accepted into my college of choice so I wanted to look into other opportunities. When I joined the Coast Guard, it would be the first time I would leave the state of Hawaii. I vowed to return after completing 4 years of service; it’s been 19 years now.



What is meaningful to you about serving in the Coast Guard?



Knowing that I am one of many is special to me. It’s absolutely humbling to know that I serve alongside great women that excel in their jobs, raise their families, and serve others. I’ve also been very fortunate to have so many great experiences and work with some of the best leaders that Coast Guard has to offer.



Has joining the Coast Guard helped shape your identity as a person?



My identity has always remained in what mattered most to me; my faith and my family because of my amazing upbringing in Hawaii. My service in the Coast Guard taught me what being selfless truly meant and brought to life a saying “you can be anything you want to be.” I never believed that concept until I joined the Coast Guard. I’ve worked harder than I ever had; not only to achieve my own goals but to also carry my weight as part of a team. It wasn’t always pretty, but I loved how selfless I had become.



What does the phrase “Stronger Together” mean to you?



There is no other way. I have seen this phrase in action many times in my career, and it’s the best part of serving in the Coast Guard. When you see a crew of 40 people, from 40 different backgrounds, with 40 different sets of values come together to complete a mission…it’s extraordinary!



Do you have a mentor that has inspired you or impacted your Service?



As a young female engineer, one of the main reasons I remained in the Coast Guard was because of the great mentors I had. However, I owe the engineering department and Chief’s mess onboard Coast Guard Cutter GALLATIN (2001 – 2003) a great deal of gratitude. Their counsel and discipline instilled a great sense of purpose into my career. Great mentors provide different perspectives of your goals and motivate you towards achieving them. They will become that relevant voice in your journey that will challenge you to work harder despite the road blocks. Great mentors are extremely important because it sets the foundation for what someone will become to and for others.



The Coast Guard has a history of strong female members. How have those members helped pave a path for you in the Coast Guard?



The women before me ensured that when they left the service, they left it better than when they found it. This inspires me to do the same, whether it’s through my work, leadership, experience, or mentorship.



What excites you about the future for women in the Coast Guard?



I am genuinely excited to see women dominate their fears of not being able to balance a career and a family. I’m excited to watch them go after their goals in roles that they never believed they could fill. More than anything, I’m excited for them to clearly realize that they have the full support of their shipmates alongside them that will always promote a culture for them to thrive in and cheer them on along the way.