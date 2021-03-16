USNS Yukon Returns to San Diego Following Support of USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Deployment

Photo By Sarah Burford | Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) passes the...... read more read more Photo By Sarah Burford | Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) passes the Point Loma Light House and it arrives in the San Diego Bay officially marking the end to its 302 day deployment supporting the United States Navy’s USS Nimitz aircraft carrier strike group. see less | View Image Page

Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) returned to San Diego, Calif., following their deployment in support of the United States Navy’s USS Nimitz aircraft carrier strike group.



Yukon was deployed for a lengthy 302 days, with 261 days at-sea. While underway, the oiler conducted 86 replenishments at sea, delivering nearly 16 million gallons of diesel ship fuel, nearly 11 million gallons of JP5 aviation fuel, and 2673 pallets of frozen food, dry goods, equipment and mail.



The Nimitz strike group was the first carrier strike group to deploy following the start of the COVID 19 pandemic. Due to “Bubble” measures to ensure the crews’ safety and health, the ships, including Yukon were deployed for a longer period of time, compared to a typical six-month deployment.



Yukon and the Strike Group operated in the Persian Gulf in support of Central Command during a tense time with Iran. It also participated in maritime exercise Malabar 2020 alongside Indian, Australian and Japanese ships. The carrier strike group participated in dual-carrier operations with the USS Theodore Roosevelt and USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike groups as well as operating in the South China Sea.



“It’s great to welcome USNS Yukon back to San Diego after an exceptionally long deployment.” said Capt. Kendall Bridgewater, commander Military Sealift Command Pacific. “The crew safely executed 86 replenishment at sea events delivery nearly 27 million gallons of fuel as well as food and critical parts. The ship performed their important work in a manner consistent with professional mariners. They are a true reflection of the dedication of all the civil service mariners working for MSC.”



Yukon will enter a maintenance period in the next few weeks, followed by a return to providing logistics services to ships operating in the Easter Pacific.