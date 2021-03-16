Photo Essay: 1940s view of stone gates at Camp McCoy

Courtesy Photo | A photo of a gate section built by the Works Progress Administration is shown June 25,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A photo of a gate section built by the Works Progress Administration is shown June 25, 1941, on South Post near Highway 16 at Fort McCoy, Wis. From 1935-1941, the Works Progress Administration made significant contributions to the nation’s defense efforts and at Fort McCoy were a part of many projects, including building this gate section. At that time the installation was named Camp McCoy. (U.S. Army Historical Photo) see less | View Image Page

A photo of a gate section built by the Works Progress Administration is shown June 25, 1941, on South Post near Highway 16 at Fort McCoy, Wis.



From 1935-1941, the Works Progress Administration made significant contributions to the nation’s defense efforts and at Fort McCoy were a part of many projects, including building this gate section.



At that time the installation was named Camp McCoy.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



