"...We see that and it makes us really proud and we know that we can actually achieve those things.”

Photo By Master Sgt. Jeffrey Schultze | U.S. Air National Guard Tech Sgt. Jaclyn Phillip, 195th Wing material management poses...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Jeffrey Schultze | U.S. Air National Guard Tech Sgt. Jaclyn Phillip, 195th Wing material management poses for a Women’s History Month portrait Mar. 8, 2021, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Philip works to directly supply the 195th Wing with a wide range of mission-critical items such as uniforms and deployment equipment. Congress designated the month of March 1987 as “Women’s History Month.” The month-long observance celebrates the contributions women have made to the United States and recognizes the specific achievements women have made over the course of American history in a variety of fields. see less | View Image Page

Tech Sgt. Jaclyn Phillip is material management with the 195th Wing and works to directly supply the wing with a wide range of mission-critical items including uniforms and deployment equipment.



“I lived in a very small town growing up, and I wanted to see the world and I knew that there were bigger opportunities out there. My brother had joined the military and I was seeing all the great things he was doing and I became intrigued during my first year of college and decided I wanted to join the Air Force and go see something different.



I did 15 years of active duty in the Air Force and I am at almost two years in the Air National Guard. In the Air Force, I was last at the 9th Reconnaissance Wing at Beale Air Force Base doing flight line supply and deployed in support of the U-2 Dragon Lady.



I made the transition to the Guard because it really offered the best of everything I was looking for. I could still wear the uniform and continue my military service while building on my civilian career.



Through my almost 18 years in the Air Force what I am most proud to see is that we’ve had so many women move up in rank, where now we have the Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force and you see four-star generals that are female and it’s very empowering to all of us because we are so used to seeing men in those positions. We see that and it makes us really proud and we know that we can actually achieve those things.”