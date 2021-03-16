Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    "...We see that and it makes us really proud and we know that we can actually achieve those things.”

    &quot;...We see that and it makes us really proud and we know that we can actually achieve those things.”

    Photo By Master Sgt. Jeffrey Schultze | U.S. Air National Guard Tech Sgt. Jaclyn Phillip, 195th Wing material management poses...... read more read more

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Story by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Schultze 

    195th Wing Public Affairs

    Tech Sgt. Jaclyn Phillip is material management with the 195th Wing and works to directly supply the wing with a wide range of mission-critical items including uniforms and deployment equipment.

    “I lived in a very small town growing up, and I wanted to see the world and I knew that there were bigger opportunities out there. My brother had joined the military and I was seeing all the great things he was doing and I became intrigued during my first year of college and decided I wanted to join the Air Force and go see something different.

    I did 15 years of active duty in the Air Force and I am at almost two years in the Air National Guard. In the Air Force, I was last at the 9th Reconnaissance Wing at Beale Air Force Base doing flight line supply and deployed in support of the U-2 Dragon Lady.

    I made the transition to the Guard because it really offered the best of everything I was looking for. I could still wear the uniform and continue my military service while building on my civilian career.

    Through my almost 18 years in the Air Force what I am most proud to see is that we’ve had so many women move up in rank, where now we have the Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force and you see four-star generals that are female and it’s very empowering to all of us because we are so used to seeing men in those positions. We see that and it makes us really proud and we know that we can actually achieve those things.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 13:14
    Story ID: 391501
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "...We see that and it makes us really proud and we know that we can actually achieve those things.”, by MSgt Jeffrey Schultze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    CANG
    WomensHistoryMonth
    195WG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT