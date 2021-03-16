Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: 1940s-era gas pumping station at Camp McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    A photo of a gas pumping station is shown March 15, 1943, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The photo is from a real property book that was found in 2020 by a Fort McCoy archaeologist.

    The installation was called Camp McCoy at that time.

    Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

