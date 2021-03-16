Photo Essay: 1940s-era gas pumping station at Camp McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | This is a photo from Jan. 22, 2021, of a real property book page of a gas pumping...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | This is a photo from Jan. 22, 2021, of a real property book page of a gas pumping station shown March 15, 1943, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The photo is from a real property book that was found in 2020 by a Fort McCoy archaeologist. The installation was called Camp McCoy at that time. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

A photo of a gas pumping station is shown March 15, 1943, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The photo is from a real property book that was found in 2020 by a Fort McCoy archaeologist.



The installation was called Camp McCoy at that time.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.