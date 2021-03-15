Marine Corps Commandant tours FRCE

Photo By Heather Wilburn | Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger, left, and Fleet Readiness Center...... read more read more Photo By Heather Wilburn | Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger, left, and Fleet Readiness Center East Commanding Officer Capt. Mark E. Nieto, second from left, discuss operations on FRCE’s F-35 Lightning II aircraft line with F-35 Branch Head Ike Rettenmair, right, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Production Military Director Lt. Col. Jason Raper during a tour of the facility March 15. Berger and Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Troy E. Black visited FRCE to receive updates regarding the support FRCE provides to Marine Corps aviation and the facility’s current status of operations. see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. -- Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger and Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Troy E. Black visited Fleet Readiness Center East March 15 to receive updates regarding the support FRCE provides to Marine Corps aviation and the facility’s current status of operations.



Berger and Black toured the facility with FRCE Commanding Officer Capt. Mark E. Nieto and Executive Director Mark Meno. The itinerary focused on the V-22 Osprey, F-35 Lightning II and future plans for F-35 maintenance and capabilities at FRCE.



“I was proud to welcome General Berger and Sergeant Major Black to FRCE and familiarize them with the vital work we’re doing to support Marine Corps aviation,” Nieto said. “This visit gave us an excellent opportunity to provide him with a firsthand look at how FRCE operations contribute to Marine Corps readiness and explain what we need to be successful, now and in the future.”



During a tour of FRCE’s V-22 and F-35 aircraft lines, Berger had the opportunity to discuss the programs’ successes and constraints, and explore how the command has managed to meet the needs of the nation’s warfighters while prioritizing workforce health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Berger also made a stop in FRCE’s additive manufacturing shop to explore 3D printing capabilities and advanced technology initiatives at the facility.



The event marked Berger’s first official visit to FRCE as Commandant of the Marine Corps. FRCE provides depot-level maintenance, repair and overhaul, component support, or engineering services for several Marine Corps aircraft, including the V-22 Osprey, F-35B Lightning II, H-53E Super Stallion, AV-8B Harrier F-18 Hornet, UH-1Y Venom, C-130J Super Hercules and VH-92A Presidential Helicopter. Marine Corps aviation accounted for 78 percent of the FRCE depot workload in fiscal year 2020.



“FRCE is a vital strategic asset for the Navy-Marine Corps team and the nation,” Nieto explained. “We stand ready to meet the global readiness and sustainment challenge as we continue to produce what we promise, on time and at the best cost, to our customers in the U.S. armed forces and allied organizations.”



Following the tour of FRCE, Berger departed for Marine Corps Air Station New River and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, where he will focus on operations at Marine Corps Installations East facilities.



FRCE is North Carolina's largest maintenance, repair, overhaul and technical services provider, with more than 4,000 civilian, military and contract workers. Its annual revenue exceeds $1 billion. The depot generates combat air power for America’s Marines and naval forces while serving as an integral part of the greater U.S. Navy; Naval Air Systems Command; and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers.